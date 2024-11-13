$!Local Shopee Live sellers skyrocketed their sales by an impressive 6X this 11.11

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 November 2024 - The 11.11 Big Sale marked another record-breaking milestone for Malaysian entrepreneurs, with local Shopee Live sellers achieving a staggering 6X increase in sales compared to a typical day. The great results highlight how Shopee Live continues to play an integral role in the e-commerce platform’s ecosystem, blending entertainment with e-commerce to deliver exceptional results.

Consumers also seized the opportunity to maximise their savings, claiming 38 million vouchers across Shopee Live, platform-wide, and store-specific promotions. These vouchers enabled users to access unbeatable deals, benefit from Free Shipping with No Minimum Spend, and enjoy Lowest Price Guaranteed products, solidifying Shopee as the go-to platform for value-driven shopping.

On 11.11 alone, users claimed over 29 million Shopee Coins on Shopee Live. Buyers tuned in to their favourite sellers’ and brands’ streams, including Clashe, Dazzle Me, ELGINI Apparel, Gun Pet Outlet, Indah Pesona Concept Store, Mega Deal, Momo House, Panda Eyes, and SKINTIFIC to ask questions, seek product recommendations, and gain expert insights. This cements Shopee Live’s ability to build trust and deliver an immersively personalised shopping experience in real-time.

The campaign’s success was further emphasised by the sale of over 2.5 million products within the first two hours of the campaign’s peak day. This strong early performance reflects a growing trend among consumers to shop strategically, taking advantage of the exclusive promotions available at the start of the shopping festival in order to secure the best value.

“This year’s 11.11 Big Sale was a testament to the growth and innovation of our local brands and sellers. We witnessed new Malaysian sellers, participating in 11.11 for the first time, increasing their sales by an extraordinary 22-times compared to an average day. This underscores Shopee’s dedication to supporting local, helping them tap into the digital marketplace to expand their reach and achieve sustainable growth,“ said Tan Ming Kit, Head of Marketing and Business Intelligence at Shopee Malaysia.

The most popular categories of the 11.11 Big Sale were Health & Beauty, Home & Living, and Groceries & Pets, driven by demand for cotton hijabs, Muslimah jerseys, cushion foundations, facial tissues, and cotton t-shirts. Meanwhile, shoppers proactively searched for tech and fashion must-haves, including power banks, women’s sandals, women’s slippers, baju kurung, and women’s blouses. The diversity of products offered highlights the platform’s ability to cater to a wide range of essentials, from everyday needs to lifestyle upgrades for all.

While the Klang Valley continues to be a critical market, the 11.11 Big Sale saw significant growth from other regions. Top participating cities outside the Klang Valley included Johor Bahru, Kinta, Seremban, Kuantan, and Melaka Tengah. This regional engagement underscores Shopee’s commitment to uplifting local communities and providing accessibility for all consumers nationwide.

“Shopee remains dedicated to uplifting local businesses and shaping the future of e-commerce in Malaysia. By leveraging data-driven insights and innovative technology, we aim to continuously enhance the shopping experience and create more opportunities for sellers, brands and consumers. Together, we’re building a robust digital economy that benefits all our users,” Tan concludes.

Hashtag: #Shopee #ShopeeMalaysia #Shopee1111BigSale #ShopeeLive #ShopeeMY

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.