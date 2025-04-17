Loft Logistics Ventures into Malaysia with New Warehouse

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Loft Logistics, a 3PL logistics service provider in Singapore, is proud to announce its business expansion into Malaysia with a new warehouse in Shah Alam, Selangor.

Loft Logistics Shah Alam Warehouse

Driving Growth in Southeast Asia

This strategic move enhances Loft’s capabilities, providing seamless logistics and fulfilment services that support businesses in both Singapore and Malaysia. Since its inception, Loft Logistics has envisioned a fully owned logistics network that services the Southeast Asia region. Given Malaysia’s close proximity to Singapore, it was the natural choice for the company’s first expansion. Encouraged by strong demand from Singapore-based customers, Loft Logistics is now in a prime position to facilitate cross-border trade.

Comprehensive Fulfillment Services in Malaysia

Loft Malaysia will offer the same services as its Singapore operations, ensuring consistency and efficiency for customers. These services include:

A customer control tower that will provide visibility of the inventory flow in both locations

Inbound management & quality inspections

Warehouse storage space for rent

Pick and pack operations

Bundling and kitting of items

Returns sortation, testing and product quality assessment

West Malaysia last-mile delivery (B2B and B2C)

Strategic Location: Shah Alam, Selangor

Shah Alam was chosen for its central location between Port Klang and Kuala Lumpur, with a travel time of approximately 35 minutes to either point. The area is well-connected by major expressways such as the Shah Alam Expressway (KESAS) and the Shah Alam Highway (LKSA), making it an ideal distribution hub for West Malaysia.

At the same time, Loft’s expansion presents a unique opportunity for Singaporean businesses looking to enter the Malaysian market. Key benefits include:

Consolidated inventory visibility in both Singapore and Malaysia for better stock allocation.

Streamlined cross-border trucking services to optimise inventory distribution between locations.

Reduced logistics costs by leveraging a localised fulfilment centre in Malaysia.

Supporting both Malaysian companies expanding into Singapore and Singaporean businesses entering Malaysia, Loft’s new warehouse in Shah Alam plays a key role in facilitating growth across the region. It focuses on improving distribution efficiency, providing scalable storage, and reducing delivery lead times within Malaysia. On top of that, businesses utilising these warehousing services can optimise costs by lowering shipping and import duty expenses.

“Our expansion into Malaysia is our initial step in a broader strategy for South East Asia in supporting local SMEs with an integrated cost effective logistics solution,“ said Daryl Chan, Co-founder of Loft Logistics.

Unique Offerings in the Malaysia-Singapore Corridor

Loft provides specialised cross-border logistics services, facilitating operations for businesses trading between Singapore and Malaysia. Its offerings include temperature-controlled storage for sensitive products and end-to-end logistics solutions, covering warehousing to last-mile delivery. With an integrated system for real-time inventory tracking across both countries, businesses can manage their supply chains with greater visibility and efficiency.

Loft’s Next Chapter in Southeast Asia’s Logistics Landscape

With this expansion, Loft continues to provide businesses with the tools and infrastructure needed to scale successfully across borders. Stay tuned for further developments as the company moves forward with logistics network expansion in Southeast Asia.

“We have always been aiming to create a seamless logistics network to support businesses in scaling across borders. This expansion allows us to better serve our customers in the region” said Daryl Chan, Co-founder of Loft Logistics.

