BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 March 2025 - This April, Bangkok bursts with vibrant energy and festive celebrations. As summer ushers in the Thai New Year, visitors can look forward to the joy, unity, and excitement of the Songkran Water Festival and vibrant seasonal celebrations. Under ONESIAM—Siam Piwat’s premier guest experience program—Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Discovery, ICONSIAM, and Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok invite all to embrace the magic of summer at world-class experiential destinations.

For those looking to elevate their summer with a blend of luxury, leisure, and captivating experiences, downtown Bangkok’s Siam Paragon, Siam Center, and Siam Discovery are set to deliver an unforgettable season. This year, the summer celebration unfolds under the theme “Summersive”—a fusion of summer and immersive, multi-sensory experiences—designed to transport visitors into a world of wonder. From dynamic art installations and interactive showcases to curated shopping, gourmet delights, and picturesque moments waiting to be captured, each destination invites guests to indulge in the ultimate summer lifestyle experience.

To kick off this summer festival, Siam Paragon unveils a floral wonderland with Summersive: Happiness in Full Bloom, taking place from April 10–16. This high-energy celebration of art and nature is set to transport visitors into a world of breathtaking, larger than life floral and fauna-inspired displays, stunning illuminations, and interactive installations that engage all five senses. From the sweet scent of fresh blooms to the rhythmic pulse of live concerts, DJ sets, and fashion showcases, every corner will be filled with botanical artistry and interactive engagements, making it a must-visit summer destination in Bangkok.

Highlight Summer Songkran Celebrations Across 5 Experiential Destinations

A short walk away, Siam Center brings creativity to the forefront with Siam Center Summersive: The Summer Playground, running from April 4–20. Inspired by the electrifying hues and unbound energy of summer, the shopping and lifestyle center transforms into the ultimate summer playground. Step into “Siam Center The Summersive Playground: GELBOYS Joinground,“ where art and self-expression collide in an immersive experience that embodies the pulse of youth culture. Meanwhile, “Siam Center x Punpro: MUFEST by Punduang” invites astrology lovers to unlock their destiny with fortune-inspired activities, offering insights into love, success, and prosperity.

For those drawn to exploration, Siam Discovery presents Summersive: The Summer Exploratorium from April 1-30. This captivating fusion of fashion, art, and water-inspired experiences establishes Siam Discovery as Bangkok’s creative hub and incubator for culture, style, and innovation throughout the summer festival. Designed for a sophisticated community of trendsetters, the event features exclusive brand showcases, including stunning summer collections & experiences from 132 5. ISSEY MIYAKE and Alexander Wang. Adding to the excitement, MM6 Maison Margiela Mono Store premiers for the first time in Thailand and Southeast Asia at Siam Discovery, showcasing its distinct take on contemporary fashion. Visitors can also delight in The Flavor of Summer—a curated selection of world-class dishes featuring flavors from global and Asian cuisines alongside the latest international food trends.

Meanwhile, for those eager to immerse themselves in traditional Thai culture, ICONSIAM’s Thaiconic Songkran Celebration 2025 brings the spirit of Songkran to life. Set against the stunning Chao Phraya River, visitors can experience The Legendary Festival of Water from April 10-16 at River Park.

The Songkran Pavilion invites guests to engage in cultural water play, preserving Songkran traditions while ensuring fun for all generations. The Legendary Radiance showcases dazzling Thai cultural displays, including traditional Songkran festivities and beauty pageants with exquisite Thai costumes. Visitors can also take part in the auspicious tradition of pouring water over Buddha statues, adding a spiritual touch to the celebrations.

For art lovers, The Golden Sand Art presents contemporary sand sculptures, blending tradition with modern creativity. Adding an energetic twist, The Global Rhythm Stage delivers an electrifying music festival with dynamic performances and entertainment.

Finally, for those seeking to elevate their summer shopping experience with unbeatable deals and promotions, Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok is the place to be this April. The outlet is beautifully adorned with vibrant Songkran-themed decorations, creating the perfect backdrop for capturing unforgettable memories. Additionally, exclusive offers on top international and luxury brands make it a dream destination for fashion lovers.

To top it all off, ONESIAM Global is offering exclusive tourist promotions from April 10-16, with incredible rewards across all five destinations. Apply for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card to enjoy not only exclusive tourist privileges, promotions and services, but also exclusive summer deals. Shoppers who spend a minimum of 2,500 THB at Siam Center, Siam Discovery, or ICONSIAM will receive a 150 THB Siam Gift Card, while those spending 3,000 THB at Siam Paragon will receive a 200 THB Siam Gift Card. Additionally, shoppers who spend 20,000 THB will receive a specially designed waterproof bag, while those spending 8,000 THB will get a handy fan from April 12-16 at Siam Premium Outlets Bangkok.

To register for the ONESIAM Global Visitor Card, please visit https://app.onesiam.com/4h6O76y

To find out more about summer and Songkran celebrations, please visit https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/happening/7116/summersive/

https://tourist.onesiam.com/en/

