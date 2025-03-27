$!Make Waves at Galaxy Macau: Dive into a Luxurious One-Stop Ultimate Holiday Escape with the Back of the Grand Resort Deck

MACAU SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 March 2025 - The world-class luxurious Galaxy Macau™ integrated resort is launching its most immersive holiday experience yet, anchored by the back of the Grand Resort Deck—the only true resort experience in Macau—starting April 18. Beyond its thrilling water attractions, the resort curates a symphony of art exhibitions, star-studded concerts, Michelin-star feasts, and luxury brand shopping extravaganzas, while its Galaxy Kidz infuses family fun with educational charm. Prepare for a journey that conquers land, sea, and air, this is where waves meet wonder. Grand Resort Deck Will Reopen on April 18 With a Splash! Spanning an impressive 75,000 square meters, the beloved Grand Resort Deck is back with a splash. Adventure seekers can conquer the world’s longest Skytop Adventure Rapids at 575 meters, soar down transparent slides suspended mid-air, or ride 1.5-meter artificial waves in the 8,000 square meters Skytop Wave Pool. For the ultimate thrill, the 9 meters high waterslide tower promises heart-pounding excitement, while dedicated kids’ zones ensure laughter and joy for every age group.





This year, the Grand Resort Deck extends its hours until 8 p.m., offering a dual-mode escape: sunlit thrills by day and neon-lit magic by night. As the sun sets, stroll along the 150-meter white-sand beach, and bask in the golden glow. Our resident DJs will be churning out electrifying numbers by the pool, keeping the party vibe going from morning till night. During Easter and the Labour Day Golden Week, families can join daily carnivals (2–5 p.m.) featuring egg-painting workshops, bunny face-art stations, and beachside games with limited-edition prizes. Every moment here is designed to create vibrant, unforgettable memories.

The Prestigious Experience of Eight World-Renowned Luxury Hotels Access to the Grand Resort Deck is complimentary for hotel guests, making it the perfect addition to your luxurious stay. Galaxy Macau boasts eight world-renowned luxury hotels, including Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel™, Hotel Okura Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, The Ritz-Carlton Macau, Broadway Macau, Raffles at Galaxy Macau, and Andaz Macau, offering approximately 5,000 luxurious rooms, suites, and villas. For three consecutive years, Galaxy Macau has earned the title of “The Most Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Hotels Under One Roof.”

An Exclusive Wonderland for Children to Freely Unleash Creativity at Galaxy Kidz This spring, young minds bloom at the Galaxy Kidz, designed for kid guests. Workshops range from painting, sand art and puzzle-making to STEAM experiments, spring wreath crafting, cooking classes and WonderFun Garden workshops. Easter specials include fluid-painted eggs and sunflower clay sculptures, while Kids’ Wonderland is also the perfect venue for themed birthday parties, inspired by the Galaxy Kidz mascot Wavey the Peacock, featuring adorable decorations and gifts to delight tiny guests.

Every Friday to Sunday in April to during the Labour Day Holiday (May1-5), the Wavey will greet families in springtime attire at hotel lobbies (12–3:30 p.m.) of Banyan Tree Macau, Galaxy Hotel, Hotel Okura Macau, and Andaz Macau, and lead joyful parades (5–6:30 p.m.), turning every corridor into a canvas of childhood wonder and ensuring endless fun and creativity for children. Enjoy Waves on the Palate: Seafood Symphonies and Michelin Magic Galaxy Macau offers over 120 dining options, including Michelin-starred restaurants like Feng Wei Ju at StarWorld Hotel, 8½ Otto e Mezzo BOMBANA at Galaxy Macau, and Lai Heen at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, and Sushi Kissho by Miyakawa at Raffles, as well as “Michelin Selected Restaurants” like Saffron at Banyan Tree Macau, Terrazza Italian Restaurant at Galaxy Macau, and The Ritz-Carlton Café at The Ritz-Carlton, Macau. Also, may guests can savor an exceptional dining experience at Yamazato, a Forbes Five-Star-rated restaurant.

Spring is the season for seafood, and StarWorld Hotel, along with several star-rated restaurants under Galaxy Macau, has crafted a lavish oceanic journey for seafood enthusiasts. From Thai tiger prawns and Indian Ocean Sri Lankan crab to North Pacific Alaskan king crab, guests can indulge in a global seafood feast all at once. At Feng Wei Ju, the succulent Sri Lankan crab, brimming with robust flavor and a touch of South Asian flair, is simply irresistible. Tempations’ cheese-baked Thai tiger prawns with wild mushrooms offer a perfect harmony of sea and forest in every bite. Meanwhile, Shangpin Pin Seafood Hotpot Restaurant serves up Alaskan king crab, delivering the pure, sweet essence of the ocean with each mouthful. This season, Blossom Palaces at Galaxy Macau has revamped its menu, introducing even more exquisite seafood dishes. Putien, staying true to its Fujian roots, elevates local seafood and mountain delicacies with a unique twist, creating unexpected culinary delights. Explore an incredible range of dining options! Enjoy MOP150 instant rebate and up to MOP600 F&B voucher upon spending MOP800 or more with Visa from Michelin dining to Chinese regional cuisines and western delicacies at 16 selected restaurants at StarWorld Hotel, Galaxy Macau and Broadway Macau. Stage Spectaculars Create the Strongest Sound Waves in Macau From Easter to the Labour Day holiday, Galaxy Arena, Macau’s largest indoor entertainment venue, will host a series of spectacular performances. K-pop sensation NCT 127 will take the stage on 26 and 27 April for their fourth world tour, NCT 127 4TH TOUR ‘NEO CITY: MACAU - THE MOMENTUM. On 3 May, Galaxy Macau proudly presents Wakin Chau’s World Tour Live In Macau, a special holiday edition that will take audiences on a captivating musical journey. Over at the Broadway stage, YENA will kick off her Journey from NEMO concert on 19 April, offering a unique and unforgettable experience while ONEW will perform his 2025 ONEW CONCERT [ONEW THE LIVE: CONNECTION] IN MACAU, captivating the audience with his distinctive vocals and heartfelt melodies on the next day. On 4 May, Taiwanese retro-pop band icyball will make their Macau debut with Good Morning, Good Night, I Like You 2025 Day By Day concert. To enhance the concert experience, Broadway Hotel, conveniently connected to the Broadway stage, is offering exclusive ticket-and-stay packages, bringing fans closer to the action. Guests who book with Visa can enjoy a MOP 200 discount per reservation, along with complimentary room upgrades and popular brand gift sets.