KUALA LUMPUR: Police have received three reports regarding a scuffle between Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers and a balloon hawker in Jalan Tuanku Abdul Rahman (TAR) here, which recently went viral.

Kuala Lumpur deputy police chief Datuk Azry Akmar Ayob said the first police report was made by a DBKL enforcement officer yesterday, and an investigation paper was opened under Section 186 of the Penal Code for obstructing the duties of a public servant.

Meanwhile, the second report, according to him, was also made by another DBKL enforcement officer on the same day for distributing a photo of the complainant in the first report uploaded on the Facebook application along with threats.

“This case is being investigated under Section 505 (b) of the Penal Code/Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998,“ he said in a statement today.

DBKL in an earlier statement said the incident occurred after the hawker refused to cooperate in complying with enforcement orders and was accused of acting aggressively towards officers on duty.

Azry Akmar said the third report was made by the balloon vendor’s mother, who stated that her son had suffered injuries as a result of the struggle that occurred and his party had opened an investigation paper under Section 325 of the Penal Code.

He advised the public not to make any speculation that could interfere with the investigation and suggested that those with any information should channel it by contacting the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or any nearby police station.