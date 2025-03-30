KUANTAN: Sultan of Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah decreed that traders and local authorities (PBT) in the state should be responsible in carrying out their respective roles.

Al-Sultan Abdullah also urged traders in Pahang to have licences and comply with the laws, whereas enforcers should act prudently in all their actions, exercising discretion without causing any damage or injury.

“In the excitement of welcoming Eid (al-Fitr), traders certainly take the opportunity to multiply their sources of income by offering goods that attract buyers’ attention,” the Pahang Sultan posted on his Facebook page.

“Any transaction conducted must adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been provided, including traders must apply for a business licence or permit.

“The local authorities must also provide specific and safe places for all parties,” Al-Sultan Abdullah said.

The Sultan also decreed that if any issue or problem arises, it should be resolved in the most appropriate manner without involving any commotion, let alone injuries.

Meanwhile, Pahang prince Tengku Arif Bendahara Tengku Muhammad Iskandar Ri’ayatuddin Shah Al-Sultan Abdullah had the opportunity to spend time visiting balloon vendor Muhammad Zaimuddin Azlan who was involved in an incident with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) enforcement officers last Friday.

Sympathetic to the plight of the young man from Jerantut, Tengku Muhammad, who arrived at 12.30 pm today, also inquired about the trader’s health and conveyed to him a personal gift from the Pahang Sultan.

Muhammad Zaimuddin, better known as ‘Abang Belon’, is now being treated at Serdang Hospital, Selangor due to injuries sustained in the incident.

Meanwhile, Pahang Chief Minister Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said he acknowledged that the individuals involved in the recent incident involving the balloon vendor and DBKL enforcement officers were born in Pahang.

“Therefore, I have requested the Perantau Anak Pahang secretariat to assess and provide appropriate assistance according to the needs of the individuals involved.

“I have been informed that both parties have filed police reports, and it is appropriate for the next steps to depend on the report from the authorities,“ he said in a Facebook post.