Malaysia Adopts Landmark Kuala Lumpur Declaration On Climate Resilience As IGEM 2025 Opens, Targeting RM5.5 Billion In Green Investment

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2025 – Organised by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES) and co-organised by the Malaysian Green Technology and Climate Change Corporation (MGTC), the International Greentech & Eco Products Exhibition and Conference Malaysia (IGEM) 2025 opened its doors today at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, marking the start of three days dedicated to innovation, collaboration, and investment opportunities for the region’s green economy.

As the longest-running green technology exhibition in the region, IGEM 2025 has set ambitious targets of RM5.5 billion in business leads, 50,000 visitations, 500 exhibition booths, and participation from 50 countries.

The opening day was officiated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony graced by Dato’ Sri Huang Tiong Sii, Deputy Minister of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability (NRES). He underscored Malaysia’s leadership role as ASEAN Chair 2025. “Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship is about turning inclusivity and sustainability into shared progress. IGEM reflects this vision by convening regional leaders, innovators, and communities to work together on practical solutions for the climate transition. It demonstrates that collaboration is the foundation of a just and resilient future for ASEAN.”

IGEM 2025 is not just a showcase but a marketplace where ideas become investments and partnerships. With MoUs signed, new collaborations announced, and platforms such as the Malaysia Carbon Market Forum underway, IGEM is demonstrating its ability to convert ambition into real opportunities that strengthen ASEAN’s green economy.

Over the next two days, IGEM 2025 will feature a series of flagship programmes highlighting

ASEAN’s leadership in climate action and green innovation:

• ASEAN Circular Economy Forum (ACEF): Bringing together government officials and stakeholders to advance a circular economy across the region.

• 3rd Energy Efficiency Forum: Highlighting energy efficiency as a key driver of Malaysia’s low-carbon future, with discussions on concrete steps to strengthen national targets.

• Malaysia–Japan Environment Week: Enhancing bilateral cooperation on decarbonisation and resilience, with a focus on innovation in green business.

• 3rd Malaysia Carbon Market Forum: Aims to facilitate the development of a vibrant and sustainable carbon market ecosystem through knowledge sharing

• Seminar Ozone to Climate: Spotlight on Malaysia’s journey celebrating HPMP success, advancing refrigerant management, and showcasing innovation in the foam industry.

Business Matching sessions organised by MIDA and MATRADE will continue throughout IGEM 2025, driving investment opportunities and fostering cross-border deals. With 500 exhibitors participating this year, IGEM has brought together some of the biggest names in green technology. Key exhibitors leading this year’s initiatives include:

• Petronas – Showcasing its commitment to net-zero carbon emissions through hydrogen energy and carbon capture technologies.

• Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) – Presenting large-scale solar initiatives and innovative grid technologies to enhance energy efficiency.

• OCBC Bank – Highlighting green financing solutions that support the global transition toward a low-carbon economy.

• Xiamen Solar First Energy Technology – A global leader in solar energy solutions, showcasing a wide array of offerings and services for achieving renewable energy goals.

IGEM 2025 has set the stage for an impactful week of green innovation and business collaboration. As ASEAN Chair 2025, Malaysia is reinforcing its leadership in driving the region’s net-zero transition, ensuring that inclusivity and sustainability remain at the heart of growth.

Be part of the Race Towards Net Zero. Register for free as a trade or public visitor at https://register.igem.my. For event highlights and updates, visit www.igem.my.

Hashtag: #NRES

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.