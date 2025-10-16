$1 Million Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge Now Open for Submissions

BONN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 15 October 2025 - Global innovators are invited to apply for the Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge (GFSC), hosted by Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and funded by the Seeding The Future Foundation (STF). The Challenge seeks high potential, scalable ideas that can transform food systems globally to be more nutritious, sustainable, and equitable, particularly in the Global South.



Scientists, entrepreneurs, civil society groups, research institutions, start-ups, and social enterprises can submit innovations ranging from prototypes to proven concepts. A total of up to $1 million USD will be awarded:

• Seed Grants: 8 awards of $25,000 each for early-stage innovations with strong impact potential.

• Growth Grants: 3 awards of $100,000 each for promising, economically viable innovations.

• Seeding The Future Grand Prizes: 2 awards of $250,000 each for proven innovations with transformative impact potential.

Becoming part of a Global Innovation Network

Semi-finalists and above will be eligible to join the STF Global Food System Innovation Database and Network, an interactive platform featuring over 650 high-impact innovations. This database, powered by WHH, serves as a trusted resource for policymakers, investors and practitioners working toward the UN Sustainable Development Goals.



As part of the FAO Science and Innovation Week and World Food Forum in Rome, STF and WHH will announce the opening of the Challenge.



Submission Details

Applications are open October 15 – December 15, 2025, at www.welthungerhilfe.org/global-food-system-challenge.



About Seeding The Future Foundation

STF is a private nonprofit dedicated to ensuring equitable access to safe, nutritious, affordable, and trusted food. It supports innovations that transform food systems and benefit both people and planet. More at www.seedingthefuture.org.



About Welthungerhilfe

WHH is one of Germany's largest private aid organizations, striving for a world without hunger since 1962. More at www.welthungerhilfe.org.



