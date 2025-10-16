AFC Player of the Year: Arif Aiman honoured to be among Asia’s best

HARIMAU MALAYA star Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi feels honoured to become the first Malaysian ever nominated for the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Player of the Year.

The 23-year-old Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) winger described the recognition as a significant milestone and a source of motivation to continue improving for both club and country.

“I always give my best for my club and country and I am excited to be the first Malaysian to be here,” he was quoted as saying on the AFC website, the-AFC.com today.

Also nominated for the award are Qatari forward Akram Afif who could become the first player to clinch the accolade three times and winger Salem Al Dawsari who is in the running to become the first Saudi Arabian to win it twice.

Meanwhile, Arif Aiman is only the second Southeast Asian nominee after Therdsak Chaiman of Thailand in 2003.

“It’s just the beginning for me. I must prepare to work harder and dedicate myself to reaching the same level as Salem and Akram; I will take them as my role models, to take responsibility for myself (and reach the highest levels),” said the four-time consecutive National Football Awards (ABK) Most Valuable Player (MVP).

In the meantime, Afif who played a key role in helping Qatar secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup yesterday, said that for him, team success matters more than personal recognition.

“Individual awards are always special, but what matters most to me is the success of the team. There are many great players who deserve it as well. If I win, it will be a reward for everyone I work with - my wife and my teammates, coaches, the fans who always support me, and of course, my family,” he said.

Echoing the sentiment was Salem, who said: “What is most important to me are the team’s achievements, after which individual awards and accolades (will follow). If I win tomorrow, we will celebrate and it will be motivation for me to achieve more,”.

The winners will be announced at the AFC Awards 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, early tomorrow. - Bernama