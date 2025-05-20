HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 20 May 2025 - Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong and LANDMARK are delighted to announce the forthcoming launch of a new dining venture in partnership with award-winning French chef, Daniel Boulud. Terrace Boulud, Hong Kong is scheduled to open in January 2026 on the 25th floor of LANDMARK PRINCE’S in Central Hong Kong, bringing Chef Boulud’s acclaimed French cuisine to Hong Kong for the first time. The concept is connected to the hotel via an existing enclosed walkway and features an expansive rooftop terrace with unmatched views of the Hong Kong skyline and harbour.

An iconic landmark in Hong Kong, Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group’s original flagship hotel has been an integral part of the city’s culinary landscape since its establishment in 1963. This new opening will mark Terrace Boulud’s inaugural presence in Asia and will be the hotel’s first dining venture beyond the iconic flagship hotel’s own premises which are home to nine outstanding restaurants and bars, including MICHELIN-starred venues, which have been offering guests legendary and memorable dining experiences over the last 60 years. Mandarin Oriental now extends its legacy of culinary innovation and excellence to the beautifully reimagined LANDMARK PRINCE’S.

Last year, Hongkong Land announced ‘Tomorrow’s CENTRAL’, a US$1 billion transformation of LANDMARK, which includes the reimagination of 10 world-class luxury retail ‘Maisons’. Upon completion, LANDMARK will feature over 100 diverse restaurants, bars and grab-and-go offerings, including 9 with outdoor terraces. Mandarin Oriental already operates 16 restaurants in Central and LANDMARK, boasting 9 MICHELIN Stars. Its restaurants and bars are highly coveted by top-tier customers of LANDMARK’s BESPOKE loyalty programme – in 2024, over 3,000 BESPOKE members dined at Mandarin Oriental, with some 300 of these customers ranking among LANDMARK’s top 1,000 customers.

Terrace Boulud represents Chef Boulud’s continual exploration of his most fundamental culinary inspirations and a highly personal, soulful expression of his craft, adding to his global presence which includes the MICHELIN-starred New York flagship Daniel, as well as outposts in Toronto, Palm Beach, Riyadh and the Bahamas. Skilfully reinterpreting classic bistro favourites with a contemporary flair, Terrace Boulud will invite guests to a sensory exploration of French culinary delights complemented by Asian-inspired creations. The seasonal, rotating menu will be based on Chef Boulud’s four culinary muses: La Tradition (French classics), La Saison (specialities of the market), Le Potager (the vegetable garden), Le Voyage (exotic flavours from the world’s great cuisines).

Perched high amidst the shimmering skyscrapers of the city, the venue will exude timeless elegance and warmth, capturing the sophisticated charm of a French café as well as the international glamour of Hong Kong. Guests will be able to enjoy lunch, afternoon tea, and dinner within the expansive restaurant. In addition, the spectacular rooftop terrace will offer creative cocktails, a refined wine selection, and curated local beers to complement the breathtaking views of the harbour, late into the night.

Terrace Boulud will be designed by Malherbe Paris, known for its bold and narrative-driven approach to hospitality, who will also be designing the new public and wellness spaces at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong. Inspired by the golden age of French brasseries and the elegance of luxury train travel, the interiors will invite guests into a timeless space where Parisian sophistication meets the lush vibrancy of Hong Kong. Textural contrasts, curved woodwork, hand-crafted details and layered lighting will create a warm and immersive atmosphere, paying tribute to local artisanship and creating a sense of journey. Echoing Chef Daniel Boulud’s global culinary vision, the space will be a refined celebration of the French Art de Vivre — interpreted with a contemporary twist in the heart of Asia.

Construction is scheduled to begin in May 2025.

“We are thrilled to be working with Chef Daniel Boulud and LANDMARK to introduce this unique concept to the city. The space on top of LANDMARK PRINCE’S is exceptional, truly at the heart of Hong Kong, and is the perfect setting in which to create this extraordinary dining experience that exemplifies Mandarin Oriental’s commitment to excellence,“ says Greg Liddell, Area Vice President, Operations and General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong.

“The 25th floor of LANDMARK PRINCE’S is a legendary location that has captivated guests from both Hong Kong and around the world. We look forward to an exciting new chapter in this storied destination and further deepening our partnership with Mandarin Oriental” says Alexander Li, Director and Head of Retail, Hong Kong & Macau of Hongkong Land.

“It is an honour for me to partner with Mandarin Oriental to bring Terrace Boulud to Hong Kong. I am endlessly inspired by the flavours and culinary variety of the region, which provides a wonderful interchange with French tradition. I look forward to welcoming our guests to explore it with me in such an iconic location,“ said Chef Daniel Boulud.