KUANTAN: A female officer from the Road Transport Department (JPJ) was killed in a crash after the motorcycle she was riding collided with a lorry carrying ice at KM137 of the Kuala Lumpur - Kuantan road, near Temerloh on Wednesday (May 21).

Temerloh district police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the 36-year-old victim, who served in the JPJ Temerloh Prosecution Unit, died at the scene of the incident which occurred at around 5.16 pm.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that both vehicles were travelling from Temerloh towards Mentakab before the 33-year-old man driving the lorry was believed to have lost control of the vehicle.

“The lorry nearly veered off to the left, but in the attempt to avoid crashing into the road barrier, the vehicle overturned in the middle of the road.

“At the same time, the victim, who was riding a Yamaha 135LC motorcycle behind the lorry, was unable to avoid the vehicle and crashed into its midsection,” he said in a statement today.

Mazlan said the woman’s body was taken to the Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Hospital in Temerloh and the case was being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.