$!Merlin Entertainments Group’s Madame Tussauds Hong Kong - Exciting Debut of Ahn Hyo Seop’s New Wax Figure Expected to Fuel “Romantic Proposal” Craze

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire – 7 November 2024 - Madame Tussauds Hong Kong, a brand under the Merlin Entertainment Group, is set to announce that the wax figure of actor Ahn Hyo Seop, known for his rising popularity in Business Proposal, will be joining us soon. This presents a rare opportunity for fans to experience a “romantic proposal” with him up close. The beloved actor had visited Hong Kong last year in his Asia tour and now is making a special comeback soon! Fans have eagerly awaited the chance to see their favourite star up close again. Ahn Hyo Seop’s exceptional performances in dramas like Business Proposal, A Time Called You, Dr. Romantic Season 2, Dr. Romantic Season 3, and Lovers of the Red Sky have garnered global recognition and contributed significantly to his success. He is also set to star in the highly anticipated movie “The Prophet: Omniscient Reader”, based on a popular web novel with 200 million views since 2018. Fans are eagerly anticipating the surprise he is preparing for his upcoming 10th debut anniversary.

Wade Chang, General Manager of Merlin Entertainments Hong Kong, commented, "Whilst we only observe Ahn Hyo Seop's versatile on-screen persona, we acknowledge the unseen efforts behind it. We are honoured to collaborate with this energetic celebrity and hope all guests will support the K-Wave Zone's development in the forthcoming year." Anticipated to be unveiled in the first half of 2025, Ahn Hyo Seop's new wax figure is poised to be Madame Tussauds Hong Kong's first surprise for fans of Korean culture next year.