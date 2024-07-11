MCMC to conduct first 5G readiness assessment survey for M’sian industries

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), in collaboration with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA), will conduct the first 5G Readiness Assessment Survey for Malaysian Industries.

The survey will run until Dec 1, 2024, aiming to analyse gaps in 5G adoption among companies in identified industries in Malaysia.

This survey will evaluate companies’ preparedness for adopting 5G-based technologies, identify challenges to 5G adoption, and obtain input for further innovation and improvement of service quality for service providers.

“The wide availability of 5G services will support critical industries, especially Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), in their innovation, efficiency, and competitiveness in a rapidly evolving digital landscape,” MCMC said in a statement today.

Enterprise participation is vital in supporting MCMC and MIDA’s initiatives to advance the deployment of 5G technology, it said.

Companies are invited to participate by accessing the survey portal via https://survey.zohopublic.com/zs/PTD3Mj.

Any changes to the survey duration will be announced on the MCMC website http://www.mcmc.gov.my.