Money20/20 Launches The Money Awards, the New Global Fintech Awards and Unveils Prestigious Jury President Line-Up

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 3 April 2025 - Money 20/20, the world’s leading fintech show and the place where money does business, today announces the launch of The Money Awards, a premier global awards program recognizing transformative innovation across the financial technology ecosystem. Backed by a rigorous, merit-based judging process and a globally diverse panel of industry leaders, The Money Awards will recognize companies that are redefining industries, pushing the boundaries of technology, and setting new standards for product quality and innovation.

“The Money Awards are more than an awards program—they are a platform to showcase those leading the fintech revolution and will become the ultimate benchmark for innovation and impact in financial services,” said Scarlett Sieber, Money20/20’s Chief Strategy and Growth Officer. “Winning a Money Award is a powerful catalyst for growth, investment, and global validation.”

The program features five awards: Startup, Banking, Payments, Partnerships & Strategic Alliance, and the Diamond Award. Each Award will be led by a distinguished Jury President, including Joanne Hannaford, CIO & CPO Corporate Bank of Deutsche Bank (Banking), Lynn Martin, President of NYSE Group (Diamond), Anthony Thomas, MD, FinTech at Delivery Hero (Partnerships & Strategic Alliance), Howard R. Fields, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer at Mastercard (Payments), and Chetan Puttagunta, General Partner at Benchmark (Startup).

“I’m thrilled to serve as a Jury President for the inaugural Money20/20 Awards, recognizing the companies shaping the future of financial services,” said Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange. “As the listing venue where big ideas come to life, the NYSE looks forward to celebrating the next generation of visionaries redefining the industry and setting the pace for global innovation.”

“As a Jury President for the Money20/20 Awards, I’m honored to recognize the most prestigious global achievements in fintech,” said Joanne Hannaford, CIO & CPO Corporate Bank, Deutsche Bank. “A global fintech award not only celebrates outstanding accomplishments in our industry but also raises the bar for excellence, fosters innovation, and inspires the next generation of fintech leaders. I look forward to celebrating the groundbreaking companies and leaders redefining the future of financial technology.”

“I am honored and thrilled to be selected as a Jury President for the prestigious Money20/20 Payments Award,” said Howard R. Fields, Chief Ethics & Compliance Officer, Mastercard. “This award represents the pinnacle of innovation in the payments industry, recognizing groundbreaking ideas that shape the future of financial technology. I look forward to engaging with the brightest minds in the field and celebrating the transformative advancements that will define the next era of payments.”

“I’m thrilled to serve as Jury President for this year’s Money20/20 Awards for Startups,” said Chetan Puttagunta. “Money20/20 has long been an important global platform for recognizing fintech innovation and propelling the industry forward. As an investor focused on early-stage startups, I’m particularly excited about the Startup Award—not only to elevate individual companies and entrepreneurs but also to create further collaboration in the ecosystem to drive the next generation of financial technology.”

Anthony Thomas, MD, FinTech at Delivery Hero, commented: “I’m excited to be a part of the Money20/20 Awards as Partnerships & Strategic Alliance Jury President. The fintech landscape thrives on collaboration, and I look forward to recognizing the companies and leaders who are forging impactful partnerships and shaping the future of financial services.”

Entries are now open. For more information on categories, judging criteria, and how to enter, visit www.money2020/awards.