$!MSIG Asia Strengthens Leadership Team With Key Appointments To Drive Growth And Underwriting Excellence

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 10 October 2024 - MSIG Asia is pleased to announce the appointment of two new Senior Vice Presidents to its leadership team, bringing a wealth of expertise and strategic vision to key roles within the organisation.

Rajnish (Raj) Pal joins as Senior Vice President and Head of Transformation. In this role, Pal will be pivotal in driving operational efficiency and fostering synergy across MSIG in the region. His focus will be on driving our regional transformation initiatives, including optimising business processes and leveraging innovative technologies to enhance service delivery and to ensure operational excellence. With more than 20 years of financial services and consulting experience across Japan, Hong Kong, ASEAN, UK and USA, Pal has led numerous transformation, digital, and performance improvement projects in leading financial and insurance institutions, bringing a wealth of insight to his new position. His depth of expertise in designing new business models, and building and scaling new ventures will support the growth objectives of MSIG in Asia.

Christian Kolmberger has been appointed as Senior Vice President, Underwriting, Reinsurance, and Claims. In his role, Kolmberger will provide support in the non-marine class of business, including energy and construction, with a focus on advancing MSIG’s strategy on renewable energy.

Kolmberger’s appointment comes at a pivotal moment as Asia-Pacific is emerging as a global leader in renewable energy deployment, with the region projected to invest US$3.3 trillion in power generation over the next decade. His leadership will be crucial in developing this class of business across the Asia region, driving profitable growth and meeting rising demand for sustainable insurance solutions. Kolmberger has over 30 years of experience in the insurance sector, with an extensive background in energy, construction and property insurance, along with renewable energy expertise that spans multiple regions, including Europe, Australia, and the Asia-Pacific. His in-depth knowledge of market dynamics and client needs will enable MSIG to deliver innovative insurance solutions tailored to the evolving renewable energy landscape.

With a mandate to drive innovation and excellence in their respective domains, Pal and Kolmberger are set to make significant contributions to MSIG’s growth as the organisation continues to strengthen its presence in the region. Kolmberger’s addition will also advance the general insurer’s commitment to climate change mitigation, adaptation, and the protection of natural capital.

Clemens Philippi, CEO of MSIG Asia, expressed: “Raj’s and Christian’s diverse experience and proven track records will be instrumental in driving our transformation initiatives and enhancing our underwriting capabilities. As we continue to evolve in the dynamic insurance landscape, their expertise will help us deliver innovative solutions that meet the needs of our customers and support our growth ambitions across the Asia region.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.