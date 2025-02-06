Natascha Thomas is the new PDLN President

• Annual conference of the international network for the legally compliant marketing of media content in Warsaw

BERLIN, GERMANY - Newsaktuell – 2 June 2025 - The international PDLN network has elected Natascha Thomas as its new president. She succeeds Javier Diaz da Olarte, from CEDRO, Centro Español de Derechos Reprográficos. Thomas has already been active as Vice President of the network for the past two years. The newly elected Vice President is Carlos Eugénio from Visapress in Portugal.

Following her election as the new PDLN President in Warsaw, Thomas said: “At first I would like to thank Javier for his dedicated work at the head of the PDLN. It´s my firm intention to build on this and further promote our international cooperation. I am sure we can make the most of the opportunities offered by AI by sharing experiences and learning from each other. The same also applies to the risks that the rapid technological development entails. The PDLN network with its established structures makes it possible to further advance our common goal of protecting the interests of content producers and preventing abuse on a global scale.”

Natascha Thomas has been Deputy Managing Director of PMG Presse-Monitor since 2020 and is responsible for sales, marketing and business development. In this position, the graduate communications researcher is passionate about driving forward the digitalisation of processes and products. The most recent result of her commitment is the launch of the newly developed, highly available PMG MediaHub portal. Here, over 900 publishers offer the content of more than 3,000 publications for legally compliant secondary utilisation. PR professionals from over 5,000 companies and organisations use this one-stop shop for their daily media monitoring and legally compliant press review creation.

Having graduated in communication studies, Natascha Thomas held positions as a digital consultant and research analyst among others, before joining Axel Springer AG, where she was in charge of digital products. As a member of the executive board of AFP GmbH and its subsidiary SID Sport-Informations-Dienst GmbH, Thomas was responsible in particular for the areas of Marketing and Sales. Since 2020, Natascha Thomas has been the deputy managing director of PMG Presse-Monitor GmbH & Co. KG.

