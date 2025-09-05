Nominations for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2026 now open

HAMBURG, GERMANY - Newsaktuell - 5 September 2025 - The nomination period for the Broermann Medical Innovation Award 2026 has begun. Endowed with a million euros, this international award is among the most prestigious honors for medical research worldwide. Scientists from around the globe who have made pioneering contributions in medicine, biotechnology, or related fields may be nominated. The nomination portal will remain open until March 1, 2026.

The Broermann Medical Innovation Award recognizes scientific breakthroughs with high innovation potential for clinical application. The focus is on research results that have a long-lasting impact on the lives and health of millions of people worldwide. The announcement of the award recipient and the second official Broermann Medical Innovation Award ceremony will take place in autumn 2026.

Debut of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award This Year

The award will be presented for the first time this year. The jury will announce the inaugural recipient of the Broermann Medical Innovation Award on September 18, 2025. The official award ceremony, hosted by the Minister-President of Hesse, Boris Rhein, will take place on November 14, 2025, at the Hessian State Chancellery in Wiesbaden.

