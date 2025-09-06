Turning challenges, personal battles into triumphs

SHAH ALAM: Graduation is often seen as a milestone of achievement, but for two Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) students, it is far more than that – a story of resilience, healing and quiet strength to overcome personal battles.

For 22-year-old NurQistina Safea Mohd Rashidi, the journey to the convocation hall was a triumph years in the making.

Diagnosed with mild autism and dyslexia from a young age, she grew up feeling different, often struggling to keep up in class, and facing peers who did not understand her condition.

When I first learned about my diagnosis, I finally understood why I felt different from others,” she said.

But school life was not always kind.

“When I couldn’t understand something right away, I was often called ‘dumb’ or ‘slow’, which was hurtful.

“But I tried to shake it off and focus on doing my best,” said the Theatre graduate.

The constant pressure, difficulty in communication and episodes of depression almost drove her to quit. Yet, she found solace on stage.

“Almost every semester, I felt like giving up. But studying Theatre gave me an outlet to release my stress. It became a form of healing for me.”

Behind her success stood a support network – her family, lecturers and friends who believed in her.

She credits two lecturers, Madam Umi and Mr Walid, for guiding her, and her best friend who went the extra mile to learn about her condition.

“My best friend even researched my diagnosis so she could understand me better and help me through my studies. But stigma remains a painful reality,” she said.

“It hurts me to see people making fun of my autistic friend. Although awareness exists, bullying still seems normalised, and that’s painful to witness,” said her friend.

Looking forward, NurQistina hopes to turn her experience into purpose.

“I want to show others that having these diagnoses doesn’t mean you can’t achieve your goals.

“Being different is powerful.”

For fellow graduate Megat Luqman Hakim Adzmin, 22, the journey was about stepping out of his mother’s shadow and finding his own path.

His mother, entertainer Raja Azura, is a household name but Megat never wanted to be defined by her fame.

“Whenever I introduced myself, I never mentioned who my mother is. People just knew me as Megat.”

It was not until later in university that some classmates recognised his identity.

“Some grew distant but I did not take it to heart.

“My mother always told me to be humble and be friends with everyone.

“If people choose to walk away, that’s their choice and I respect that.”

He recounted a turning point during his third semester when his grandfather fell critically ill.

“He once told me: ‘People say you won’t have a future, but trust me, you will. Just promise me you’ll graduate and get that square hat (mortar board) first’. That promise kept me going.

“My mum has done a wonderful job as a single mother. Today, this graduation robe isn’t just for me, it’s for her.”

While many assume being the son of a well-known figure gave him an advantage, Megat is quick to dismiss it.

“That’s her career. At the end of the day, she’s my mother and I’m just me.”

Different as their paths may be, both NurQistina and Megat share the same lesson – with perseverance, support and courage, challenges can be turned into triumphs.