$!Octa broker receives the ‘Best CFD Broker Asia 2025’ award

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 March 2025 - Octa, a global broker since 2011, was recently recognised as the ‘Best CFD Broker Asia 2025’ by the Global Brands Magazine.

The Global Brands’ ‘Best CFD Broker Asia 2025’ award became another milestone in Octa’s long and successful track record in the financial markets. According to the organisers, Octa was selected from a highly competitive group of entrants by an external research team, which was appointed to evaluate the nominees.

Global Brands Magazine is a leading branding publication providing up-to-date news, reviews, opinions, and polls on leading brands and industries worldwide.

Focusing on contract-for-difference (CFD) instruments, Octa fosters a dynamic trading environment that has gained considerable popularity among ambitious and goal-driven traders worldwide. Octa broker aims to establish transparent and efficient trading practices according to the best industry benchmarks.

Octa’s portfolio encompasses a wide variety of CFDs, including currency pairs, gold, and crypto. In addition to a diverse portfolio, the broker boasts a modern proprietary platform and some of the best trading conditions on the market.

Since its foundation, Octa has won more than 90 awards, including the ‘Most Reliable Broker Global 2024’ award from Global Forex Awards and the ‘Best Mobile Trading Platform 2024’ award from Global Brand Magazine.

According to Octa’s press office, the broker’s proprietary trading platform, OctaTrader, covers the entire traders’ journey across four fundamental areas: payments, education, trading, and decision-making. With its all-in-one architecture, OctaTrader functions as a holistic trading ecosystem designed for clients of various experience levels, trading styles, and asset preferences.

OctaTrader’s key features include:

• Leverage adjustment

With OctaTrader, you can open new orders with any leverage you choose without affecting the leverage of existing orders. This unique feature allows for greater flexibility and offers additional scope to those using various instruments and timeframes during a single session.

• AI-powered pattern recognition

Released in December 2024, this tool automatically searches for technical analysis patterns, using a large dataset of expert-curated content and AI-powered models that pick relevant figures from historical data. The AI Pattern Recognition tool is especially useful for those trading on faster timeframes since it empowers fast-paced, efficient decision-making and reduces cognitive load.

• Space

An expert-curated feed within the platform that allows you to connect and collaborate with like-minded traders while staying up-to-date with the most relevant market trends and developments. By adjusting the feed according to your trading style and preferences, Space provides personalised guidance to keep you in touch with highly volatile markets.

• Saving/loading charts

This feature allows you to save your chart layouts, chart templates, and drawing templates, and restore them when you get back. On top of that, all your chart actions are automatically synchronised between all your devices so that you can pick up your trading or analysis on your mobile exactly where you left it on your computer and visa-versa.

__

Disclaimer: Trading involves risks and may not be suitable for all investors. Use your expertise wisely and evaluate all associated risks before making an investment decision.

Hashtag: #Octa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.