$!Octopus Holdings Limited Receives Grand Award at the 2024 Hong Kong Management Association Quality Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 October 2024 - On October 14, the Octopus Group (”Octopus”) was honoured with the Grand Award at the 2024 Hong Kong Management Association (”HKMA”) Quality Award.

Jeny Yeung, Chairperson of Octopus: “At Octopus, we strive to pursue excellence and quality management, along with the company’s wholehearted devotion to serving our customers, bringing them best-in-class customer experience. I wish to take the opportunity to express our heartfelt gratitude to our customers as well as our government and business partners for their continued and unwavering support.”

Established in 1991, the HKMA Quality Award aims to promote quality management in Hong Kong by recognising organisations that exemplify exceptional standards through sustained commitment and well-established processes. The award evaluation criteria encompass seven key areas: leadership, strategy, customer focus, measurement and analysis, knowledge management, workforce engagement, operations, and results.

Upon a highly-detailed submission and thorough judging process, HKMA commended Octopus for embracing a clear definition of Vision, Mission and Core Values (VMV), with a robust communication and governance framework to effectively convey the corporate values and mission at all levels. Octopus was further recognised for making significant efforts in offering fair treatment to various customer groups, including the elderly, the disabled and students, facilitating ease in their usage of products and services. Providing access and support on both consumer and merchant fronts while enhancing the overall user experience showcased Octopus’ dedication to continuous improvement and a proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of people from all – going beyond mere business and financial metrics.

Tim Ying, CEO of Octopus: “The foundation of excellence and quality is our people. Our colleagues are instrumental in delivering a fast, safe, and convenient payment experience that powers mobility and commerce across Hong Kong. As we transition from physical cards to mobile solutions, our mission remains clear: to make everyday life easier for everyone. This recognition from HKMA inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and enhancing our services for our customers. We also extend our congratulations to all participating companies in this year’s HKMA Quality Award.”

