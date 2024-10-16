MMEA start SAR for three fishermen reported missing in Kemaman waters

CHUKAI: Three fishermen are feared missing in Kemaman waters after going out fishing on Sunday (Oct 13).

Kemaman Maritime Zone Director Ariffin Ghazali said the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kemaman Zone received a report related to the incident at 2.15 this afternoon.

Ariffin said a Search and Rescue Operation (Op Carilamat) by the Maritime Rescue Sub Center (MRSC) Kuantan was activated and mobilized at 2.50 pm.

“Around 2.15pm we received a report about a local fishing boat type A that went out to sea on Oct 13 and still hasn’t returned until today. According to reports, the fisherman usually spent two days at sea.

“But until now they have not returned and efforts to contact them have also failed,” he said in a statement today adding that the search was being carried out around a 30 nautical mile radius in the Kemaman waters.

He added that since APMM does not have specific details of the boat’s location, the maritime community has been urged to channel any information that can assist in the search.