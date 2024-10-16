Cops fire seven shots after suspects tried to ram patrol car

KUALA LUMPUR: Police fired seven shots at a four-wheel drive vehicle, with four men inside, when they tried to ram into the patrol car while trying to escape from inspection in Serendah, near here, today.

Hulu Selangor District Police chief Supt Ahmad Faizal Tahrim said that in the 2.41 am incident, police personnel from its Patrol Car Division tried to stop the vehicle, which was being driven around suspiciously.

“However, when they wanted to detain the vehicle, the men tried to ram the police patrol car with their Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive vehicle, thus endangering the lives of the policemen on duty.

“Following that, police fired seven shots at the vehicle. All the suspects, however, managed to escape by abandoning the vehicle,” he said in a statement today.

Upon inspecting the abandoned vehicle, police found a machete, a sickle, a crowbar, screwdrivers and hammers.

He said further investigations found that the four men had prior criminal and drug-related records.

“We are tracking down the suspects and the case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with imprisonment up to 10 years and a fine upon conviction.

Those with information about the incident can contact Investigating Officer Insp Mohamad Azraai Firdaus Rosli at 03-60641223 or the Hulu Selangor Police Headquarters at 03-60651021 or go to the nearest police station.