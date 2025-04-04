HO CHI MINH, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 April 2025 - On April 4, 2025, OH!SOME officially enters the Vietnam market, with its very first store opening at Crescent Mall in Ho Chi Minh City.

OH!SOME, as a one-stop trendy retail brand, benefits from primary business focus on fashion retail, IP, advanced technology and expanding into diverse family entertainment centers, powered by and efficient global supply chain and a wide selection of high-quality items at competitive prices. The brand values and appreciates local cultures, continuously innovating with new retail concepts and adapting product selections and marketing strategies to align with local tastes and to foster deeper connections.

OH!SOME offers an extensive range of products to ensure customers have plenty of choices tailored to their needs, including beauty and skincare from Korea, food and beverage, daily essentials, electronic goods, fashion toys from around the world. With eye-catching decor, gachapon machines, claw machines and vibrant photo check-in spots in stores, it aims to offer a seamless shopping experience.

The brand works closely with Disney on IP collections. The latest collaborative products featuring classic character Winnie the Pooh are currently available in Crecent Mall OH!SOME store. With exclusive offerings that include plush toys, accessories, picnic mats, outdoor accessories, bento boxes, and plush bags, customers can shop according to their preferences.

In addition, by following OH!SOME’s official accounts @ohsome.vn on Instagram, customers are welcome to join OH!SOME membership to foster customer engagement, enjoy privileges on Meet and Greet events, community gatherings, birthday treats and special deals and promotions through rewarding programs.

OH!SOME had launched 110 stores across countries by the end of March. OH!SOME values Vietnam as a priority market. To strengthen its presence and immense growth potential, OH!SOME’s first store in Hanoi will open in early April and it will expand into more unique stores in other Vietnam major cities. By the end of the first half of 2025, OH!SOME will open up to 8 stores in Vietnam.

Store Address: BF1-02B Floor B1, Crescent Mall, Ton Dat Tien Avenue, Tan Phu Ward, District 7, Ho Chi Minh City.

For more information, follow OH!SOME’s official Instagram: @ohsome.vn.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.