GEORGE TOWN: More than 341,000 water account holders across all five districts in Penang are expected to face water supply disruption of up to 60 hours, from April 25 to 28, said Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

The Scheduled Water Supply Interruption (SWSI) will begin at 10am on April 25, and is expected to last until 10am on April 28.

The affected districts are Northeast District, Southwest District, North Seberang Perai, Central Seberang Perai and South Seberang Perai.

Chow said 23 water-related projects across nine installations would be carried out simultaneously during the SWSI, coinciding with work announced earlier by the Penang Water Supply Corporation (PBAPP) on Feb 10.

“This is to facilitate final connection works for the pipeline crossing the Prai River at Ampang Jajar, Central Seberang Perai.

“We want to take this opportunity to carry out all repair and replacement works at once so that future disruptions can be avoided,” he said at a press conference in Komtar on March 27.

PBAPP chief executive officer Datuk K. Pathmanathan said 80 water tankers would be deployed to hotspots across the state to help residents cope with the disruption.

“These tankers can provide immediate relief and access to clean water. The standard allocation is 50 to 100 litres per round per household,” he said.

Pathmanathan added that 800 PBAPP staff and 200 volunteers, including state assemblymen and MPs, would be on the ground to assist residents during the disruption.

“Please store enough water to last two days,” he advised.

Chow said the total investment for the 23 projects is RM25 million, representing a significant infrastructure upgrade by PBAPP.

He added that the works would result in increased water supply, improved pressure, more stable availability and faster recovery in the event of future disruptions.

Chow explained that the April SWSI would involve essential maintenance and upgrades, including a partial shutdown of the Sungai Dua Water Treatment Plant (WTP).

“The main priority is the final connection works for the new RM8.7 million, 1.35m pipeline in Seberang Perai.

“PBAPP will carry out Phase 1 of the Sungai Prai river crossing pipeline section at Ampang Jajar on April 25,” he said.

Other works include:

Replacement of a leaking 1.2m valve on the pipeline at Jalan Pengkalan Tambang, North Seberang Perai District;

Upgrades and repairs to strategic main pipelines; and

Refurbishment of treated water pumps and the main pump house at Sungai Dua WTP.

Chow also said as only 50% of the Sungai Dua WTP would be shut down, recovery time is expected to be shorter than last year’s disruption.

“The actual works will take about 18 hours, but restoring water supply takes time. Some areas will see earlier restoration, depending on location,” he said.

PBAPP aims to restore 88% of the water supply to 300,185 of the 341,708 affected accounts within 48 hours.

Further details on the SWSI and the phased water supply restoration plan will be announced by PBAPP next week.

For enquiries, the public can contact PBAPP’s 24-hour call centre at 04-255 8255 or email customer@pba.com.my.