$!OPPO Launches Updated Photography Awards for 2025, Super Every Moment with Enhanced Mobile PhotographyOPPO Launches Updated Photography Awards for 2025, Super Every Moment with Enhanced Mobile Photography

SHENZHEN, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 9 May 2025 - OPPO has recently officially launched its annual mobile photography competition, the OPPO Photography Awards 2025. As a global platform celebrating distinctive visual storytelling, the competition aims to inspire OPPO users worldwide to capture and share the beauty of life using OPPO’s advanced imaging technology.

Building on the momentum of previous editions, which drew over one million submissions from 81 countries and regions, this year’s Awards introduce an expanded prize structure and new entry categories, reaffirming its commitment to championing creativity and innovation in mobile photography.

“At OPPO, our focus has always been on creating human-centered experiences by bringing emotional depth to our cutting-edge technology,“ said Pete Lau, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer of OPPO. “With our new imaging technology brand, LUMO, and the new ‘Make Your Moment’ brand slogan, this year’s OPPO Photography Awards aim to showcase the best in story-driven visuals by empowering everyone to capture their super moments with OPPO.”

Super Every Moment: Transforming the Ordinary into the Extraordinary

With the theme “Super Every Moment,“ the OPPO Photography Awards 2025 embrace the beauty in everyday life. The competition features eight entry categories spanning a wide range of storytelling perspectives: Snapshot, Youth, Live Photo, Connection, Portrait, Vibe, Photo Series, and Environment, encouraging creators to capture emotion, culture, and spontaneity in their own unique ways.

Each category reflects OPPO’s belief that mobile photography is not only about technology, but about preserving authentic, emotional narratives that resonate with people around the world. OPPO’s advanced imaging technology makes it easier than ever to transform these everyday moments into super moments that shine with their natural brilliance.