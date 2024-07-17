Organic7days Announces Launch of New Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 July 2024 - Organic7days is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest product, Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies. These cookies are set to revolutionise the market with their unique blend of organic, gluten-free ingredients and superfoods, offering a healthier, more nutritious option for children without compromising on taste.

The Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies are thoughtfully crafted with the children’s well-being in mind. Made entirely from gluten-free ingredients, these bear-shaped cookies are packed with superfoods, providing naturally occurring omega-3 fatty acids, higher protein content, and a good source of fibre. The cookies are available in four flavours: Blueberry and Sweet Potato, Chocolate Spinach, White Parmesan Cheese, and Hazelnut Chocolate. Notably, the White Parmesan Cheese and Hazelnut Chocolate varieties are lower in sugar compared to traditional kids’ cookies, providing a delicious yet healthier snack option.

The launch of Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies addresses a significant gap in the market. Current cookies for kids are predominantly made with plain wheat flour, offering little nutritional value and often filled with empty calories. Organic7days recognised the demand for a cookie that not only tastes great but also contributes to a child’s nutritional intake. This led to the development of Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies, providing a snack that parents can feel good about giving to their children.

The inspiration behind Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies comes from a very personal place. One of the Organic7days team member, a mum to three young children, has always experimented in her home kitchen to create healthier cookies at home. By incorporating superfoods and gluten-free ingredients, Organic7days managed to create a nutritious cookie that even the pickiest eaters approved. Partnering with the Food Innovation and Resource Centre (FIRC), Organic7days has now brought this home-grown innovation to the market.

Organic7days is renowned for its commitment to providing wholesome, nutritionally balanced food and snacks. Specialising in organic baby food, the company offers a diverse range of options from Little Freddie, including baby fruit pouches, purees, and snacks. For those craving Asian-inspired flavours, Deliciously Bib features baby stew and organic baby noodles. Adults can indulge in Recipe with Love’s offerings like organic instant brown rice porridge and gluten-free noodles in Singapore. The company offers their products both in-store and via baby food delivery

With the launch of their Beary Happy Wholegrain Cookies, Organic7days invites all parents to try and experience the perfect harmony of taste and nutrition.

