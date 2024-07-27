All parties in unity govt play a role in Nenggiri by-election campaign - Megat Zulkarnain

GOMBAK: All parties within the Unity Government have a role to play in ensuring the success of candidates in the Nenggiri state by-election, in Kelantan, said UMNO Supreme Council member, Datuk Megat Zulkarnain Omardin.

He said that the suggestion, for DAP leaders to avoid participating in the by-election campaign, represents only the group’s personal opinion.

“Everyone is entitled to their opinions and views, but ultimately, we must remember that we are part of a Unity Government. I don’t believe DAP will take offence to such statements, as these are merely individual perspectives,” he stated, when speaking to reporters after attending the Selangor Mobile Rural Community (PKD) mini-programme today.

Megat Zulkarnain, who also serves as the Deputy Prime Minister’s political secretary, noted that DAP had previously contributed to the district voting centre (PDM) at Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Cina (SJKC) Telemong during the Pelangai state by-election campaign, aiding in the victory of the Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate.

“A total of 98 per cent of the votes in the PDM were secured by the UMNO and BN candidate, Datuk Amizar Abu Adam. Therefore, we must consider our position within the Unity Government. Whether DAP will participate or not is a separate issue, but at the Unity Government level, we extend a warm welcome,” he said.

“We must remember that, during the Kuala Kubu Bharu by-election, I, as the Selangor UMNO Liaison chairman, personally assisted their candidate. This demonstrates our collaborative approach, and I believe this cooperation within the Unity Government will continue,” he said.

Regarding the Nenggiri state constituency being a predominantly Malay area, Megat Zulkarnain expressed confidence that DAP understands its role in contributing votes to the Unity Government candidate in specific areas.

“That’s why in Telemong, they concentrated on the PDM with approximately 90 per cent non-Malay voters. I believe they will avoid entering villages or PDMs with minimal non-Malay presence. There’s no need to sensationalise the issue; the focus should be on securing as many votes as possible, to ensure victory for the Unity Government candidate in Nenggiri,” he added.

Two days ago, the UMNO Veterans Club publicly urged DAP leaders to refrain from participating in the Nenggiri state by-election campaign.

Gua Musang UMNO Division Chief, Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah, who also serves as a UMNO adviser, was reported to have requested that DAP stay away from the campaign.

The by-election is being called following the announcement by Kelantan State Assembly Speaker, Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah, that the Nenggiri state constituency seat had become vacant after Mohd Azizi Abu Naim was expelled from Bersatu on June 13.

The Election Commission (EC) has set Aug 17 as the polling day for the Nenggiri by-election, with the nomination set for Aug 3 and early voting on Aug 13.