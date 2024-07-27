MyIPO receives 64,000 IP applications since January

GUA MUSANG: The Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO) has received 64,000 intellectual property (IP) applications from January to date, said its chairman, Dr Mohd Zuhan Mohd Zain.

He said the figure covers all five components of IP registration, namely patents, trademarks, industrial designs, copyrights and geographical indications, and it is expected to increase in the next three to four months.

“Applications can be submitted online according to the chosen component.

“Applicants can also visit our counters nationwide or register with accredited agents appointed by MyIPO,” he told reporters after a briefing on IP and the presentation of zakat wakalah to underprivileged students today.

Mohd Zuhan highlighted a 300 per cent increase in copyright registration applications at the counter, as applicants can now receive certificates within 30 minutes, compared to the previous timeline of up to six months.

However, he said applicants should seek consultation services first for more complex IP applications.

“Applicants can meet with MyIPO agents or consultants to register complex IPs such as patents. MyIPO collaborates with Universiti Malaysia Kelantan and Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin in Terengganu to provide consultation on patent registration to applicants in these states,” he said.