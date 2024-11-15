SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire – 15 November 2024 - Panasonic announces its latest promotional campaign, a lucky draw with three pairs of Singapore Airlines business class air tickets to Japan up for grabs. The campaign runs from November 15, 2024, to February 9, 2025.

Upgrade Home Appliances and Win a Trip to Japan

This is an opportune time to upgrade by investing in a new refrigerator, washing machine, or aircon. Purchase Panasonic’s trusted range of appliances, and stand a chance to jet off to Japan in style. Don’t miss this chance to upgrade and potentially win a free trip!

How to Participate in the Lucky Draw

Shop Panasonic: Purchase any Panasonic products or appliances from the official Panasonic store and at retailers. Available in-store at locations islandwide or online.

Eligible Spend: For every $100 spent on Panasonic products during the campaign period (November 15, 2024 – January 5, 2025), receive one entry into the lucky draw. Entries are cumulative. Spend more for more chances to win.

Register Purchase: After making a purchase, register for the lucky draw by uploading a copy of the purchase receipt through the official online form. Only entries submitted through the online form will be considered for the lucky draw.

Grand Prize: Three pairs of business class air tickets to Japan

Lucky Draw Date

The Panasonic lucky draw to win a trip to Japan will take place on:

-> Date: 21 February, 2025

-> Time: 02:00 PM

-> Location: Panasonic Customer Care Centre (202 Bedok South Avenue 1, Singapore 469332)

Experience Japan with Panasonic

Panasonic’s Win a Trip to Japan campaign celebrates Japanese craftsmanship and innovation while offering customers a chance to fly to Japan and experience the country firsthand. With this lucky draw, Panasonic aims to introduce more customers to premium Japanese appliances and inspire more people to explore Japan as a premier travel destination.

For more information about Panasonic’s Win a Trip to Japan campaign, including detailed terms and conditions, please visit the official campaign page: https://www.panasonic.com/sg/events-and-promotions/events/win-a-trip-to-japan.html

