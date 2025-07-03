Pangaea Connectivity announced FY2025 Results: Revenue increased 53.8% to HK$2,128,200,000 driven by AI-Optimized Connectivity and Green Energy Technologies

HONG KONG SAR - EQS Newswire - 3 July 2025 - Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited (”Pangaea” or the “Company”, together with its subsidiaries, the “Group”, stock code: 1473), a key player in the advanced connectivity segment, is pleased to announce its annual results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. The Group achieved a historic milestone with record revenue of HK$2,128,200,000, representing a 53.8% year-on-year growth. This exceptional performance underscores the Group’s success of its strategic initiatives and business focus in AI-optimized connectivity, renewable energy technologies, and next-generation wireless solutions, despite persistent global trade challenges.

Three Core Technologies Fueling Growth

The Group’s success stems from three technological pillars: AI-Optimized Optical Connectivity, and High-Power Laser and Next-Gen Wireless Communication. Amid the explosive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC), the Group’s 800G/1.6T Linear-drive Pluggable Optics (LPO) technology solution has emerged as a game-changer. By eliminating power-hungry digital signal processing (DSP) chips found in traditional optical modules, LPO delivers power savings while maintaining ultra-low latency—making it a critical enabler for AI data center upgrades.

The Xi’an Industrial Laser Service Center has developed to be a hub for supporting the innovation in high-power laser processing for solar back-contact (BC) battery manufacturing. Renewable energy technologies are advancing rapidly, particularly in solar BC battery manufacturing where the Group’s high-power laser systems deliver unparalleled processing efficiency and precision working alongside the market existing generation of TOPCon (Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact) and N-type technologies. The Group’s early-mover advantage has recognized by leading global energy players. The same high-power laser innovations are also revolutionizing PCB and semiconductor manufacturing through faster, more energy-efficient processing.

In wireless connectivity, the Group’s pioneering WiFi8 products are expected to deliver multi-gigabit speeds, ultra-low latency, and enhanced network efficiency, making it ideal for smart factories, autonomous vehicles, and immersive digital experiences. By collaborating with leading suppliers and end users, the Group aims to be an early adopter and enabler of this transformative standard.

Global Expansion Strengthens Supply Chain Resilience

To navigate geopolitical challenges, the Group has expanded its smart logistics hubs in Wuhan and Shenzhen, enabling faster response times and reduced lead times for critical components. Our 24/7 technical support and maintenance services further strengthen customer trust and satisfaction. Southeast Asia represents a key growth market, with Singapore, Malaysia and Vietnam investing heavily in 5G/AI infrastructure, the Group has been engaging with few regional infrastructure developers.

Outlook: Leading at the Nexus of AI and Green Energy

Looking ahead, Pangaea’s commitment to innovation, operational excellence, and supplier/customer collaboration ensures the Group is well-positioned to capitalize on the recent and upcoming trends. The technological expertise of the Gorup in the high-growth sectors - LPO for AI infrastructure, advanced high-power laser applications, and next-gen wireless – well positions the Group for sustainable long-term growth in the evolving tech landscape.

Mr. Fung Yui Kong, Chairman, CEO, and Executive Director of Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited, said, “Our record performance proves the power of converging AI and green energy technologies, as we enter the 1.6T era for AI infrastructure and the mass adoption of BC solar technology, Pangaea is uniquely positioned to drive sustainable technological transformation.” The chairman emphasized that, “Global AI data center growth has created unprecedented opportunities. We’ve actively advanced AI development, recognizing rising demand for AI-enabled communications devices in data centers and HPC environments. Our products meet AI’s stringent requirements , and are driving innovation. As AI demand surges, our connectivity solutions play a pivotal role. Moving forward, we’ll intensify investment to deliver high-performance, efficient and scalable products, strengthening our market leadership and technological edge.”

About Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited

Founded in 1990, Pangaea Connectivity Technology Limited is an innovative technology company. The Company focuses on four major market sectors, namely AI HPC (High Performance Computing), Green Energy (Industrial Lasers), Wi-Fi and IoT Connectivity, and Telecommunication Infrastructure. In recent years, the Company has been actively involved in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and green initiatives, and is committed to capitalizing on the rapidly evolving generative AI technologies to drive cross-industry transformative outcomes. Meanwhile, as part of its commitment to sustainability and green initiatives, the Company has pioneered the development and utilization of industrial laser processing technology for solar photovoltaic (PV) panels application.

For more information on Pangaea Connectivity, please visit the Company’s website at http://www.pangaea.com.hk/.