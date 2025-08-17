Flash flood kills 8 in Inner Mongolia, 4 missing amid China rains

BEIJING: A flash flood in northern China has left eight dead and four missing, according to state media.

The incident occurred late Saturday in Urat Rear Banner, where 13 people were camping outdoors.

Xinhua news agency reported one person was rescued by Sunday morning, with search operations continuing.

China’s emergency ministry has mobilised full-scale rescue efforts and sent a team to verify the missing persons’ status.

Summer often brings extreme weather to China, including heavy rains and deadly floods.

Earlier this month, northwest China saw at least 13 deaths from flash floods and mudslides.

Last month, Beijing recorded 44 flood-related deaths, while Hebei province reported eight fatalities from a landslide.

Scientists link such disasters to climate change, which intensifies extreme weather patterns. - AFP