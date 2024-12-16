HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 16 December 2024 - Hong Kong Polytechnic University’s The Department of Health Technology and Informatics (HTI) announced to offer six master’s degree programmes in 2024/25: Master of Medical Imaging (MMI), Master of Medical Laboratory Science (MMLS), MSc in Medical Laboratory Science (MSc MLS), MSc in Medical Imaging and Radiation Science (MSc MIRS), MSc in Medical Physics (MSc MP) and MSc in Medical Data Science (MSc MDS). Applications for these programmes are now being accepted and will be considered in batches from January 2025 onwards.

HTI is a key component of the Faculty of Health and Social Sciences at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU). The department specialises in two major healthcare disciplines: Medical Laboratory Science and Radiography. As a leading academic department in these professional disciplines, HTI is strongly committed to providing quality teaching and conducting impactful research. HTI and its predecessors have been educating and training students in these two healthcare professions for over 45 years. It offers academic programmes ranging from bachelor’s to PhD degrees.

The MMI and MMLS programmes aim to educate and train non-healthcare BSc holders through two-year full-time studies, enabling them to register with the respective regulatory boards as Diagnostic Radiographers and Medical Laboratory Technologists, respectively.

Established in 2005, HTI offers two Master of Science (MSc) programmes for graduates from its BSc programmes and other related BSc programmes: MSc MLS and MSc MIRS. In 2020, HTI launched the MSc MP programme, which prepares graduates for roles as Medical Physicists in hospitals and related healthcare industries. Medical Data Science (MDS), a new strategic area in HTI, is a multidisciplinary field that merges medicine, data science and computer science to analyse and interpret large volumes of medical data. With the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, genomics and biomedical fields, there is a high demand for professionals with a strong background in medical data analytics.

Also, HTI now runs two Bachelor of Science (BSc) programmes: BSc (Hons) in Medical Laboratory Science and BSc (Hons) in Radiography. These popular programmes consistently rank within the top 5 at PolyU based on student entry qualifications. Graduates from these programmes can directly register with the respective regulatory boards of the Government and begin working in their professions immediately after graduation.

Application is open until 30 April 2025. For details, please visit https://www.polyu.edu.hk/hti/study/programmes/taught-postgraduate-programmes_list/

