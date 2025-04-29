BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 April 2025 - Porsche Design Tower Bangkok showcased its commitment to innovation by hosting an exclusive evening reception with Curvistan Bangkok, a premier destination for the Porsche community, for the new “Electrifying Past. Present. Future.” exhibition. Esteemed guests enjoyed a first look at the exhibition that highlights Porsche’s groundbreaking technology in electric and hybrid drivetrains since the 1900s, underscoring the brand’s pioneering spirit for more than 100 years and its position as a leader in innovation. The evening concluded with an exclusive private dinner for VIP guests.

In the Photo (from Left to Right):

1. Miss Napason Chotikawanich, Content Creator on ‘Bird Eye View’ YouTube Channel

2. Miss Porntip Attakanwong, Co-founder and Creative Director at ATT19 Contemporary Art Gallery

3. Mr. Veekrit Palarit, Founder and Managing Director NORSE Republic

4. Miss Melissa Chollasap, Managing Director of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok

5. Mr. Chanond Ruangkritya, Founder & CEO of Porsche Design Tower Bangkok

6. Mr. Stefan Bogner, Co-founder of Curvistan Bangkok

7. Miss Aroonnapa Panichjaroon, Thai Celebrity

8. Mr. Michael Vetter, Managing Director of Porsche Thailand

This approach to promoting electric mobility extends to Porsche Design Tower Bangkok. The forward-thinking design is found in each Passion Space, with a personalized luxury garage equipped with state-of-the-art features such as air quality control, acoustic insulation and an EV ready electrical system, supporting the global shift towards electric mobility for future living.

Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, the iconic project featuring 22 exclusive ‘Sky Villas’, is Asia’s first Porsche Design Tower and the first automotive branded residence in the city. Stay tuned as more details will be revealed during the show unit launch mid-2025.

