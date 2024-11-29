$!Porsche Design Tower Bangkok unveils exquisite new kitchen concepts

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Since opening in August 2024, Curvistan Bangkok has redefined leisure and entertainment for the Porsche community and beyond as a bar, a café, an art gallery and a hangout that celebrates car culture, art and design.

The multihyphenate development is a collaborative effort between Stefan Bogner, creator of the internationally-acclaimed Curves magazine, and Chanond Ruangkritya, a visionary entrepreneur and the man behind the highly-anticipated Porsche Design Tower Bangkok to be constructed a stone’s throw away from Curvistan.

Now, as the year-end holiday season approaches, the two passionate Porsche fans unveil a brand-new, limited-time event and theme at the Curvistan Bangkok: “Porsche Unseen Design Studies”.

For 20 years, Michael Mauer has led Porsche’s design vision as Vice President Style Porsche at the Porsche Design Studio in Weissach. In doing so, he granted many

a glimpse of the courageous, fascinating and surprising concept cars that have been created under his direction over almost two decades. Now, for the first time in Thailand, a collection of these “Unseen” projects are housed under one roof, making for a perfect design-themed excursion for any Porsche or automotive enthusiast.

The highlight attraction of this event is the “Vision Spyder” – a 1:1 scale interpretation of how Mauer and his team imagined a modern, small and sporty roadster might look like. Drawing inspiration from the modest sizing and lightweight ingenuity of cars designed by Porsche engineers in the 1950s, in particular the 550 Spyder that Hans Hermann drove to a win in the 1954 Carrera Panamericana, the “Vision Spyder” features a spartan cockpit, flat radiator grille over the midengine, red racing stripes and modest fins at the rear.

Visitors at Curvistan can also look forward to getting up close with other 1:3 scale model concepts such as the Macan “Vision Safari”, an SUV-turned-overland design experiment; hypercar concepts like the “Vision 918 RS” and “Vision 920”, and even the “Vision E” – a design experiment imagining what a Formula E car might look like, if homologated for customer racing.

“The Porsche Unseen collection was one of the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever done, and to be able to bring this to Curvistan Bangkok is a dream come true,“ said Mr. Stefan Bogner, Founder and creative visionary behind Curves Magazine and the publisher of the “Porsche Unseen” book uncovering the many hidden treasures in the Porsche Design secret archives. “We hope design fans, Porsche fans and car enthusiasts in Thailand and beyond make Curvistan a bookmark on their next trip to Bangkok – because this is definitely one exhibition they wouldn’t want to miss!”

The “Porsche Unseen Design Studies” event theme will run from 22 November 2024 until 28 February 2025 at Curvistan Bangkok. Entry is free, and the venue is open Monday to Sunday from 08:00 to 18:00.

During the launch of the “Porsche Unseen Design Studies” theme at Curvistan Bangkok, the team at Porsche Design Tower Bangkok also unveiled three distinct culinary zones to preview the exquisite kitchen spaces that buyers of the ultra-luxury apartments along prestigious Sukhumvit 38 can look forward to.

The professional kitchen, perfect for the nuances of Asian cuisine, delivers the high heat and precision control required for techniques like wok cooking and stir-frying. Complementing this is a state-of-the-art Western kitchen, offering versatility for global culinary exploration. Extending the gourmet experience outdoors, the integrated BBQ area completes this trifecta of culinary excellence.

Elevating the culinary experience is a suite of professional-grade equipment. Designed by Porche Design in collalboration with Arclinea under the direction of renowned architect Antonio Citterio, the kitchens in each suite blend performance and elegance with electrically-powered drawers and luxury appliances.

“At Porsche Design Tower Bangkok, we are committed to redefining unparalleled luxury living,“ said Chanond Ruangkritya, President and Chief Executive Officer, Ananda Development. “This unwavering commitment to excellence and innovation is evident in every detail. We meticulously selecte the world’s finest kitchen elements and envision these culinary spaces as inspiring havens for creation and entertainment, offering residents an unparalleled experience within their own luxury suites.”

The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok is the first building of its kind in Asia and the third globally. The project features 22 exclusive duplex and quadplex ‘Sky Villas’ ranging from 525 to 1,135 square meters, designed to set a new benchmark for luxury living. The groundbreaking concept is located on one of the most prestigious addresses in the capital city of Thailand. The Porsche Design Tower Bangkok distinguishes itself through a pioneering partnership between Porsche Design, renowned for its design excellence, and Ananda Development, acclaimed for its engineering prowess and meticulous attention to detail. Together, the two partners have conceived a future landmark with cutting-edge design and exquisite living spaces tailored to the authentic passions of its residents. Construction is set to be completed at the end of 2028.

