$!PRCA Malaysia Celebrates 25th Anniversary with The Largest Ever Malaysia Public Relations Awards and PR Summit 2024

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2024 - As the Public Relations & Communications Association (PRCA) Malaysia celebrates its 25th anniversary, the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA) 2024 emerges as the premier annual event in the PR industry. This year, MPRA achieved record-breaking participation with close to 200 submissions overall, including more than 100 entries from PR agencies and in-house practitioners competing in traditional categories for coveted awards, including the prestigious Campaign of the Year. The winners will be celebrated at a grand gala dinner on 29th November 2024.

The Awards continue to be the hallmark of excellence in recognising the most outstanding work among PR professionals across the private and public sectors, as well as institutions of higher learning. Embracing an even more holistic and inclusive approach to communications, PRCA Malaysia has expanded this year’s 16th instalment of the awards by introducing two new segments: the Media Awards and the Persuasive Pen Prize. The Media Awards segment makes its debut with 36 awards across 12 categories, honouring exceptional achievements in print, online, and broadcast media. “We are thrilled to welcome media practitioners to MPRA this year, reflecting our commitment to celebrating the crucial role of media in shaping public opinion and elevating the standard of journalism in Malaysia,“ stated PRCA Malaysia President, Prof. Hj. Mohd Said Bani.

The Persuasive Pen Prize, a unique accolade for communication students, challenges young talents to craft impactful narratives, nurturing the next generation of PR professionals. Prof. Bani remarked, “This prize opens doors for students to explore the dynamic world of PR, reflecting our mission to develop strong, influential communicators for the future.”

Stefanie Braukmann, Chief Judge for MPRA and Honorary Secretary of PRCA, highlighted this year’s remarkable participation: “The significant increase in entries showcases the growing recognition of MPRA and PRCA’s commitment to elevating standards in the PR industry. As we mark PRCA Malaysia’s 25th anniversary, the MPRA and PR Summit embody the spirit of unity among PR practitioners from agencies and in-house teams alike. This milestone not only reflects our impressive journey but also paves the way for nurturing future leaders and driving the industry forward.”

The 16th edition of the Malaysia Public Relations Awards (MPRA), themed “You and AI: Together Towards a New Era of Communication”, highlights the transformative power of AI in reshaping communication strategies. This theme celebrates the fusion of AI and human expertise, showcasing how technology enhances communication while valuing human creativity, judgement, and ethical responsibility.

PR practitioners should also look forward to the Malaysia PR Summit to be held alongside the MPRA, on 28th November 2024. The Summit presents an unparalleled opportunity for practitioners to engage with the latest trends and innovative strategies in communication. Returning for its fifth edition, the Summit will bring together leaders from across the communication landscape, including corporate executives, public sector representatives and PR practitioners for an immersive experience. Themed “Communicating for a Better Malaysia: Reset, Reframe, Reimagine”, it will explore how communication can contribute to nation-building and foster a stronger, more unified Malaysia, aligning strategies with global standards.

The PR Summit theme calls for a transformative approach – by ‘Resetting’ the communication landscape, we re-evaluate the principles guiding our industry focussing on ethics, integrity, and transparency to build trust. ‘Reframing’ how we communicate is vital, involving crafting compelling narratives that shape perceptions and exploring how the industry can adapt to future challenges. Finally, ‘Reimagining’ communication highlights its potential to create meaningful impact, paving the way for a sustainable and resilient industry.

PRCA Malaysia extends its deepest gratitude to Sarawak Tourism Board, the Platinum Sponsor, and Media Outreach Newswire, the events’ Newswire Partner, along with all other sponsors for their invaluable support in making the MPRA and PR Summit possible. We sincerely appreciate all their contributions: Grab Malaysia, Naza Automotive Holdings, MK Land Holdings, Commerce Dot Com, Agrobank, Robopreneur, Taylor’s University, Al-Hilmi Agarwood, and Malaysia Airports. Their support enables PRCA Malaysia to continue its mission of fostering and celebrating excellence in the PR and communications industry.

PR practitioners and industry stakeholders are invited to the Malaysia PR Summit on 28 November 2024 to gain insights, network, and explore how strategic communication can drive positive change. Join us to reset, reframe, and reimagine the future of communication. For details and registration, visit www.prcamalaysia.org or email to secretariat@prcamalaysia.org.

