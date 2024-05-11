Language main connector in fostering national identity, unity and harmony among races - Aaron

KUALA LUMPUR: Efforts to promote the values of unity and harmony among the races in Malaysia through the beauty of language and literature, such as poetry, need to be expanded with the involvement of various ethnic groups, including those from Sabah and Sarawak.

National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said these efforts aim to ensure language, as a tool of communication, can become the main connector in fostering unity, harmony, and national identity in a multi-ethnic country like Malaysia.

“Language does not only play a fundamental role in the construction of a nation but is also important in conveying noble values to shape a nation that is moral and ethical,“ he said in his speech at the inauguration ceremony of the Sanggar Puisi Perpaduan 2024 programme here today.

“In future, the National Library of Malaysia (PNM) can also organise programmes like the Festival Puisi Rakyat by inviting poets from various ethnicities and languages to recite poetry.”

He said that besides Malay poetry, poetry in Tamil, Mandarin, and Iban can also be read on a single platform with translations or explanations so that the message reaches everyone.

This will give appreciation to the beauty of the respective languages while encouraging unity, he said.

Aaron said the ministry, through the National Unity Advisory Council Meeting on Nov 20 last year, proposed that the PNM collaborate with Dewan Bahasa Dan Pustaka (DBP) to organise language and literature-based programmes such as writing novels and poetry.

In his regard, he said Pertandingan Sayembara Novel, organised by PNM, which began on May 15 as well as the organisation of today’s programme are seen as promoting values of unity and harmony among Malaysians.

“I welcome and hope that PNM’s efforts through this programme will become a platform to spark interest and love for poetry as well as to nurture the seeds of unity through the beauty of language and literature among the diverse Malaysian people of different races, religions and cultures,“ he added.