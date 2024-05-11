Babysitter pleads not guilty to child negligence

KUALA LUMPUR: A babysitter at a childcare centre pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court, today, to charges of negligence, resulting in injury to a one-year-old boy.

The accused, Ernita Baharudin, 37, was charged with committing the act on the toddler at a childcare centre in Sentul, at 5 pm, on Oct 22.

The charge is framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum penalty of RM50,000 in fines, imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Faizah Khalilah Sabri proposed bail at RM10,000 in one surety, along with the condition that the accused must refrain from contacting the victim and prosecution witnesses until the disposal of the case.

Lawyer Mazhar Abdul Malek, representing the accused, appealed for reduced bail on the grounds that his client only earned an income of RM1,200 a month.

Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin allowed the accused bail of RM8,000 in one surety, with additional conditions as requested by the prosecution.

The court set Dec 4 for mention.