The sculptures are now available for public viewing at various locations across K11 MUSEA and add a bold, interactive dimension to Hong Kong’s city-wide celebration of the arts From 26 March to 13 May 2025 at GF, Promenade, K11 MUSEA

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 March 2025 - British artist Philip Colbert’s newest work, THE LOBSTER PAINTER, and five signature lobster sculptures transform K11 MUSEA into a vibrant hyper-pop world. With the aim of bringing art to the community, the artworks are presented by K11 Art Foundation (KAF) and merge art, technology, and accessibility. The monumental artwork, THE LOBSTER PAINTER, is a collaboration between Colbert and Co-Museum, and is a striking 7.5-metre-high steel sculpture on public view from today till 13 May 2025.

British neo-pop artist, Philip Colbert, unveils his monumental sculpture, THE LOBSTER PAINTER, at the promenade at K11 MUSEA during Hong Kong Arts Month (Photo Credit: Anthony Kwan, Getty Images) To celebrate the launch of the public artwork, an exclusive kiosk pop-up has opened on the promenade at K11 MUSEA and Avenue of Stars offering limited-edition special Asset-Backed Collectible (ABC) versions of THE LOBSTER PAINTER. These 33-centimetre collectible figure, (Original Edition priced at HKD 3,888; Gold Edition priced at HKD 14,888) are a collaboration between Philip Colbert and Co-Museum, enabling collectors to become co-collectors of the monumental sculpture through blockchain technology.

Limited-edition special Asset-Backed Collectible (ABC) versions of THE LOBSTER PAINTER enable collectors to become co-collectors (Photo Credit: Philip Colbert Studio) For those unable to attend in person, the limited-edition ABCs will also be available for purchase online at K11 Experience, co-museum.shop and www.philipcolbert.com. Five of Colbert’s signature lobster sculptures will also be on display inside K11 MUSEA until 13 April. Four of them — Lobster Flower, Lobster Fountain, Lobster Totem, and Daydreamer — will be located at the MUSE EDITION. The fifth sculpture, Lobster Soup Can, can be found at the entrance next to Koncierge, further expanding Colbert’s lobster takeover of Hong Kong.