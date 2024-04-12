$!Prince Foundation Amplifies Mine Action Message at Landmark Siem Reap Summit

SIEM REAP, CAMBODIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 4 December 2024 - Prince Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Prince Holding Group, proudly supported the ASEAN Regional Mine Action Center (ARMAC) during the recently concluded Siem Reap-Angkor Summit on a Mine-Free World. The Foundation provided strategic communications expertise and exhibition design that highlighted ARMAC’s innovative victim assistance programs and technological initiatives, engaging over 700 delegates from more than 100 nations.

As part of its contribution to the Fifth Review Conference, Prince Foundation designed ARMAC’s exhibition booth, which was widely praised as the “best in show” by attending delegates. The campaign also resulted in a notable boost to ARMAC’s social media presence, with over 150 new followers and increased engagement across its platforms over the course of the five-day summit, reflecting growing interest and support for its initiatives.

The immersive display effectively conveyed ARMAC’s mission through visually striking elements, compelling storytelling, and innovative presentations of key initiatives, including the groundbreaking SAFE (Saving All From EO) chatbot.

Prince Foundation also worked closely with ARMAC leadership to craft strategic messaging that spotlighted the organization’s victim assistance programs, particularly the ASEAN Regional Victim Assistance Network (VAN), which provides comprehensive care for survivors of explosive ordnance and their families.

“Our role was to ensure ARMAC’s vital work received the attention it deserves,“ said Gabriel Tan, Chief Communications Officer of Prince Holding Group and Head of Prince Foundation. “Through strategic communications and innovative exhibition design, we have helped amplify ARMAC’s message of hope and action to a global audience.”

Creating Impact Through Strategic Communications

The Foundation’s communications strategy highlighted ARMAC’s technological innovations, including the SAFE chatbot, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that delivers critical safety information to at-risk communities through accessible messaging systems.

“Prince Foundation’s strategic communications expertise has been instrumental in helping us convey the urgency and importance of our mission,“ said Rothna Buth, Executive Director of ARMAC. “Their innovative approach to exhibition design and messaging strategy enabled us to effectively showcase our work, particularly in victim assistance and technological solutions, to a global audience.”

“By crafting compelling narratives around ARMAC’s initiatives, we’re fostering broader understanding and support for mine action efforts,“ Tan added. “Our goal was to make complex technical information accessible and engaging for all attendees through our exhibition design and communications strategy.”

Comprehensive Communications Support

Prince Foundation’s contributions to ARMAC’s success at the summit included:

-> Design and Execution: Development of ARMAC’s flagship exhibition booth, ensuring a captivating and interactive experience for delegates.

-> Strategic Messaging: Creation of key communications materials that effectively conveyed ARMAC’s mission and initiatives.

-> Multimedia Content: Production of dynamic content showcasing ARMAC’s programs, including the SAFE chatbot and the VAN network.

Through its partnership with ARMAC, Prince Foundation has played a key role in advancing mine action efforts by delivering effective communications support and promoting collaboration among key stakeholders. By amplifying ARMAC’s initiatives and raising awareness of critical programs, the Foundation is contributing to tangible progress toward the shared goal of a mine-free world. This collaboration reflects Prince Foundation’s ongoing commitment to building safer communities and driving meaningful change in Cambodia and across the ASEAN region.