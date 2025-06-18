Prudential announces $880,000 community investment to celebrate SG60 and its move to Labrador Tower

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 18 June 2025 - Prudential Singapore (”Prudential”) has unveiled a special $880,000 SG60 community investment to celebrate Singapore’s 60th birthday and its office move to Labrador Tower.

Aligned with the SG60 theme of “Building Our Singapore Together”, Prudential’s community initiatives focus on uplifting and connecting Singapore residents to build a resilient and inclusive society for generations to come. They include household essentials hampers for over 1,100 ComLink+ families residing in the vicinity of Prudential’s new office at Labrador Tower. In addition, the company will make a donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge to further support KidSTART families through an ongoing fresh food produce programme, as well as establish community edible gardens later this year to nurture community bonds.

Ms Chan San San, CEO of Prudential Singapore, said: “With over 90 years of history in Singapore, Prudential has a deep connection with the country and its people. As Singapore marks its 60th year of independence and Prudential moves to its new office at Labrador Tower, we want to celebrate by investing in the wellbeing of our community.”

Bringing corporate and agency teams under one roof at Labrador Tower

In May 2025, Prudential completed its move to Labrador Tower, occupying a floor area of over 170,000 square feet in total. The extensive space houses both its corporate office which spans two and a half floors, and its agency offices which occupy five floors. The insurer has also incorporated an additional shared floor into the layout where corporate and agency teams can interact more easily. This will strengthen the synergy between Prudential’s 1,200-strong corporate employees and 5,400-strong financial representatives in its agency.

Ms Chan said: “The move to Labrador Tower strategically unites our corporate and agency teams under one roof. We anticipate that the shared spaces and increased interactions will foster deeper collaboration, facilitate greater knowledge exchanges, and promote a more seamless approach to serving our customers.”

Prudential’s existing distribution channels also include strategic bancassurance partners, United Overseas Bank (UOB) and Standard Chartered. This year marks the 15th anniversary of working with UOB, while 2024 was the 25th anniversary with Standard Chartered. Together with Prudential’s tied agency and financial advisory arm, Prudential Financial Advisers Singapore, they serve the financial needs of more than one million customers.

Prudential’s new office supports hybrid work with a variety of spaces to cater to different work requirements and greater collaboration between corporate and agency teams. These include libraries for focused tasks, different types of meeting areas for both informal and formal discussions, and convenient phone booths to take calls. Combined with Prudential’s flexible work arrangements, the new office encourages both planned and spontaneous interactions to support knowledge sharing, enabling the corporate and agency teams to work together more effectively to better meet customers’ needs.

For more information on Prudential’s $880,000 community investment, please refer to Annex A.

Annex A - Prudential’s SG60 community investment

The $880,000 community investment comprises:

1. Household essentials hampers for ComLink+ families

Prudential volunteers will be packing and distributing household essentials hampers to over 1,100 ComLink+ families residing in the vicinity of Prudential’s new office at Labrador Tower. Items in the hamper include household essentials such as hand soap and dishwashing liquid to support families in maintaining their wellbeing through access to essential personal hygiene and household cleaning items for a clean and healthy home environment.

1. Cash donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge

The SG60 community investment includes a cash donation to the Prudential Longevity Pledge, a fundraising programme established in partnership with Community Chest in 2021 to provide support to vulnerable groups in the community. This collaboration ensures sustained financial support, and is bolstered by Prudential’s annual contributions.

The SG60 cash donation will go towards supporting KidSTART Singapore (”KidSTART”) families through its community programme, Healthy with KidSTART, which was launched in 2020 as a collaboration between Prudential and KidSTART. Aimed at promoting healthy eating habits among children aged 0-6 years old, Prudential contributes by funding the packing and delivery of monthly fresh produce packs to families, holding interactive and educational events, and producing resources such as live online cooking shows and recipe cards with tips on how to engage young children in the kitchen during meal preparation. Prudential[1] and KidSTART volunteers have clocked almost 20,000 volunteering hours since the inception of the programme, packing and delivering the fresh produce packs at least three times a year to benefit more than 3,000 KidSTART families.

1. Establishment of community edible gardens

To foster community resilience for a more sustainable future, Prudential will be launching a new initiative called Heathy Harvest later this year. With this initiative, the company aims to drive environmental responsibility and enhance wellbeing by setting up community edible gardens. These gardens will serve as social and therapeutic green spaces that enable connection with nature, encourage sustainable gardening activities and promote healthy eating through the distribution of fresh produce grown at the gardens.

More details on the community gardens will be shared at a later date.

[1] Prudential volunteers comprise Prudential employees, agency force, partners, and friends and family.

https://www.prudential.com.sg/

https://sg.linkedin.com/company/prudential-assurance-company-singapore

https://www.facebook.com/PrudentialSingapore/

https://www.instagram.com/prudentialsingapore/?hl=en