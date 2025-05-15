PSB Academy launches S$2.1m Beyond60 initiative to fully fund education scholarships for 30 recipients selected through the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise, raiSE, United Women Singapore, and Care Corner Singapore

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 May 2025 - PSB Academy (PSBA), Singapore’s leading private education institution (PEI), today announced its over S$2.1 million initiative as it spearheads advocacy for education to be inclusive, and to provide equal opportunities for all. This is in celebration of Singapore’s 60th birthday which focuses on shared values such as boldness, resilience, and openness to unite and progress against the odds over the past six decades. It embodies PSBA’s Beyond60 commitment, empowering individuals to look forward, craft their future, and truly “write your own next 60”.

Through the PSB Academy Beyond60 Scholarships initiative PSBA and its university partners will award full scholarships to up to 30 deserving recipients selected by the Singapore Centre for Social Enterprise, raiSE Ltd (raiSE), and United Women Singapore (UWS), and Care Corner Singapore. The scholarships will cover the course of their educational programme which may range from six months to four years, depending on the course selected.

The Scholarships for raiSE social enterprises aim to strategically strengthen capabilities of leaders within the sector, enabling a multiplier effect that deepens and scales the positive impact on the communities they empower. The partnership with UWS will provide young women from local polytechnics the opportunity to pursue higher education in STEM and/or other related disciplines. Similarly, the collaboration with Care Corner will support youths preparing for their N and O Levels, those in Nitec, and at-risk youths, helping them achieve their academic aspirations.

Scholarships will be awarded in multiple tranches for recipients to commence their courses from as early as second half of this year and as late as December 2026.

“PSB Academy, raiSE, UWS, and Care Corner are united by a single, common goal of providing equal opportunities for Singaporeans to progress. We will together identify well-deserving individuals to receive these scholarships, individuals who may otherwise not have the resources to pursue further education to develop their skills and capabilities. As Singapore continues to grow, we must ensure that prosperity extends to more members of the community. It is only when we progress together, that we truly succeed as a society,“ said Derrick Chang, Chief Executive Officer, PSB Academy.

Recognising the significant growth in public awareness of social enterprises in Singapore (from 13% in 2010[1] to 72% by 2020[2]), raiSE aims to inspire a wider adoption of these impactful business models. Guided by the principle that good business delivers positive impact, empowering leaders is key. These scholarships strategically equip both new and experienced leaders with the essential expertise, strategic foresight, and valuable networks required for impactful development and sustainable expansion within Singapore’s social enterprise landscape.

“raiSE firmly believes that social enterprises represent the future of business. Partnering with PSB Academy on these scholarships is a strategic investment in the human capital driving this change. By enhancing the capabilities of the qualifying Social Enterprise founders, we are directly fueling their ability to build sustainable and impactful businesses that address critical social needs in Singapore,“ said Alfie Othman, Chief Executive Officer, raiSE.

“Empowering young women in underrepresented fields like STEM is key to building an inclusive, progressive society. While progress has been made in Singapore, there’s more to do. That’s why partnerships like ours with PSB Academy are so important – we’re closing the gap by equipping young women with the tools, access, and confidence to thrive,“ said Tan Ching Ne, President of United Women Singapore.

“Some young people take longer to discover their aspirations or may not thrive within conventional academic routes. This collaboration offers them a crucial second chance — an alternate pathway to pursue higher education and build a better future for themselves. At Care Corner, we believe that with the right support, every youth has the potential to thrive. We hope this scholarship will open doors for those who simply need an opportunity to catch up, keep going, and dream big.” said Christian Chao, Chief Executive Officer, Care Corner Singapore.

In 2023, around 17,000 youth[3], aged 15 to 24, in Singapore were not in school, work or training.

Later this year, PSBA will organise a celebration to officially recognise and award scholarships to the recipients.

All certifications and Diplomas offered by PSBA, as well as Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees by the Academy’s university partners are from the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. This includes Coventry University, University of Hertfordshire, Edinburgh Napier University, La Trobe University, the University of Newcastle Australia, Edith Cowan University, and Massey University.

Applications for scholarships through raiSE, UWS, and Care Corner are now open and will close 31 December 2025. Interested applicants are encouraged to contact raiSE, UWS, and Care Corner directly to learn more about eligibility requirements and the application process.

Building upon its legacy of 60 years of excellence, PSBA celebrated its Diamond Jubilee Anniversary last year by supporting over 2,000 adult learners in Singapore with more than S$3.5 million in Diamond Jubilee Education Grants for upskilling and reskilling.

In the coming months, PSBA will be hosting a series of public engagement activities to cultivate a more inclusive and accessible learning environment. These activations will invite all members of the public to participate in hands-on experiences across the various disciplines offered at the Academy. By fostering greater community involvement, the Academy aims to showcase the core values of accessibility and inclusivity that define it as Asia’s Future Academy. Further details regarding these activities will be provided in due course.

In April 2025, PSBA unveiled its third city campus in Singapore at The Cathay as well as inking an Memorandum of Understanding to offer industry-relevant programmes in collaboration with Coventry University and COSEM, a cooperative of Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) to train more paramedicine professionals to address the nation’s ricing emergency call volumes and workforce shortages.

