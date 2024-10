$!Pursuing the dream: Octa’s coding bootcamp moves into stage three

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - 1 October 2024 - This year, a global broker Octa provides full financial support for a coding bootcamp for students of Ideas International, a Kuala Lumpur-based inclusive secondary school that aims to give a well-rounded education to young people from diverse backgrounds. The Octa bootcamp aims to empower Malaysian youths in their professional pursuits and propel them towards future coding careers through quality on-site training.

The bootcamp consists of three stages, the first starting in June and the last ending in November. In terms of workload, the second stage held in the summer was by far the most packed of the three, with a curriculum including JavaScript, front-end development, and version control. The 240 hours of training across the second stage have resulted in the final assignments, carried out by each student individually and due in early September.

Meanwhile, in late August, students and teachers gathered to celebrate Octa’s 13th birthday and the successful completion of Stage 2. The broker happily contributed to the festivities, providing a birthday cake and a giveaway of branded merchandise for all participants.

After finishing their Stage 2 final assignments, students will receive certificates based on their performance and can proceed to Stage 3, which will be carried out between 17 September and 24 November. The third stage will span over 60 hours across ten weeks, focusing on React and incorporating its popular use cases. To conclude the bootcamp, students will complete and present their final projects reflecting the knowledge and experience acquired throughout the training.

As the bootcamp’s sponsor, Octa is very proud of the students who mastered an intense curriculum and overcame all obstacles to complete the second stage. By funding educational projects such as STATUS 200, Octa aims to offer dedicated and hardworking youths new opportunities for personal development.

As one of the students said, ‘This bootcamp changed a lot for me in terms of career plans. It made me really keen on continuing my education and maybe getting a computer science degree!’