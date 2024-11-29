Red Bull Malaysia hosted an appreciation dinner to celebrate the achievements of the racing teams and their crew.

● Red Bull Malaysia hosted an appreciation dinner to celebrate the achievements of the racing teams and their crew. ● After a month-long social media contest, Red Bull Malaysia awarded two individuals with a limited-edition Red Bull motorcycle and helmet. PETALING JAYA, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 29 November 2024 - Red Bull Malaysia (Red Bull), the No.1 energy drink brand in the nation, recently hosted an exclusive appreciation dinner to celebrate the remarkable journey of 31 Racing Team, Maju Motor Racing Team and CKJ Racing Team.

Bringing together the racing teams as well as esteemed guests from Safe Aim Mutual Sdn Bhd, the celebratory event marked the end of the PETRONAS MAM Malaysian Cub Prix Championship 2024 and unveiled Red Bull’s renewed sponsorship to power the three racing teams through the upcoming 2025 season. This commitment reaffirms Red Bull’s mission to develop grassroots talents and celebrate motorcycle racing. Adelene Tay, Head of Marketing of TCP Red Bull Malaysia, shared, “Red Bull’s partnership with these teams goes beyond just sponsorship. It is about empowering each rider and every crew member who works tirelessly behind the scenes. Together, we aim to elevate Malaysian motorsport talent to new heights, transforming potential into global recognition.” As a token of appreciation for their contributions to the sport, Red Bull presented a special plaque to each racing team owner – Mr. Che Ku Jonaidi, Mr. K. Sivanesan, and Mr. Yong Yin Hoe. Alongside the riders, Red Bull celebrated the dedicated back-end crews who have worked tirelessly behind the scenes, ensuring the seamless operations that allowed the racing teams to shine throughout the championship season. From mechanics to support staff, each team member’s hard work and commitment are integral to every race on the track.