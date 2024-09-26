$!Reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau Boutique Reopens at Galaxy Promenade

MACAU SAR - 28 September 2024 - Galaxy Promenade, the one-stop shopping destination boasting the world’s most iconic luxury brands, welcomes the newly reinvented Dior Galaxy Macau boutique. The new two-story boutique hosts the different universes of the House, as well as an array of exclusive products and experiences, enabling guests to embark on a fashionista journey of divine elegance and immersing into a one-of-a-kind luxury shopping experience.

The new Dior Galaxy Macau boutique notably showcases a diverse range of the House, from ready-to-wear and accessories dreamed up by Maria Grazia Chiuri and Kim Jones, to watches and jewellery. Adding to the sumptuous spectacle are some of the exclusive offerings – My Dior fine jewellery collection, sublime variations of the Lady Dior, exotic leather goods customization services, and a designated fragrances area, to name a few. This marvellous showcase also unveils the Dior autumn-winter 2024-2025 ready-to-wear collection; a wardrobe radiating the strength of plural femininity, presented alongside timeless 30 Montaigne models, and Victoire de Castellane’s Rose des Vents and My Dior creations. A second space reveals men’s pieces from the Dior Winter 2024-2025 line and the Lifestyle Capsule dedicated to board sports.