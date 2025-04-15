Rhenus Group launches global employer brand: “Empowered by You”

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 15 April 2025 - By introducing the new Empowered by You employer brand, the Rhenus Group is taking an important strategic step to further strengthen its corporate culture and promote a sense of belonging among its employees worldwide. A uniform employer brand is being established for the entire Group for the first time, creating a common self-image and further strengthening the team spirit across sites and national borders. The aim is to strengthen the working environment in which people feel valued, can develop their potential and identify with Rhenus in the long term.

A strong employer brand for a strong team

A clear and lived employer brand is a decisive factor for employee loyalty and satisfaction. It strengthens the sense of community, promotes exchange and ensures a high level of identification with the company. Companies with a strong internal corporate culture also record significantly higher employee satisfaction and lower staff turnover.

Dr. Joana Baetz, CHRO of the Rhenus Group and a member of the Management Board, explains: “Our employees are the heart of Rhenus – their commitment, their ideas and their entrepreneurial spirit drive us forward. We not only want to attract talented people with our new employer brand, but above all retain our existing employees in the long term and support them in their development. Empowered by You is more than just a guiding principle – it is a clear commitment to the people who shape Rhenus every day. Together, we are creating a culture of appreciation, trust and further development.”

Four pillars of the new employer brand

The new Rhenus employer branding concept is based on four central pillars that define the employer value proposition:

•Entrepreneurship: Employees are encouraged to take responsibility and drive innovation.

•Purpose: Rhenus has an impact beyond logistics and shapes industries and economies.

•Opportunities: The focus is on career paths, further training opportunities and flexibility.

•Community: Team spirit, diversity and a strong corporate culture are fundamental components.

From creative concept to global brand: the new employer brand comes to life

The introduction of the new employer brand is deliberately starting internally: As a first step, it will be brought to life in the global teams in order to create enthusiasm and further strengthen team cohesion. This includes company-wide information campaigns, interactive formats and opportunities for dialog.

One highlight is the Rhenus Empower Tour – an interactive roadshow through German and international Rhenus sites. A tour truck will be stopping off at various sites in Germany to experience the new identity and vision together with the employees.

In the long term, Empowered by You is intended to further develop a corporate culture in which all employees see themselves as part of a strong community – and as proud ambassadors of the Rhenus Group.

