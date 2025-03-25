SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Neswire - 25 March 2025 - On March 25, 2025, at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre in Singapore, visitors to Booths B2-Q25 at Sea Asia 2025 are in for a treat with live demonstrations of state-of-the-art robots designed to simplify maritime cleaning, blasting, and painting tasks. RobotPlusPlus, an engineering-led company that develops working-at-height robots, is showcasing its HighMate C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot and HighMate AP Series Multi-Function Robot across its 36,000 square meters of convention space, offering maritime professionals a first-hand look at the latest technology.

The HighMate C20 Cargo Hold Cleaning Robot simplifies cargo hold cleaning with efficient operations in most sea conditions, covering up to 95% of the hold’s surface and reducing the risks of manual cleaning at heights. Back for an encore at Sea Asia 2025 after debuting at SMM 2024 in Germany, this versatile robot features advanced driving controls with a flexible design allowing it to precisely navigate confined spaces. The result is flawless removal of debris and contaminants along with minimized downtime and labor costs.

The HighMate C20 performs even with a closed cargo-hold hatch, eliminating cherry picking. Its user-friendly design means seafarers can learn basic functions in under 10 minutes.

For blasting and coating, HighMate AP Series Multi-Function Robot features a compact, multi-functional swing arm designed for steel surfaces. Up to four times more efficient than manual labor, the robot boasts international ATEX and IECEx certification standards for safe use in explosive atmospheres.

Also on display at RobotPlusPlus’ booths are the HighMate S10R Coating Robot, used for steel, and the HighMate V45 Hydroblasting Robot, for autonomously preparing surfaces.

“Manually cleaning cargo holds can be both demanding and dangerous. The HighMate C20 provides a safer and significantly more efficient alternative,“ said Hua-yang Xu, Founder and CEO of RobotPlusPlus. “We’re incredibly proud of what this robot offers and we’re looking forward to partnering with global maritime leaders to bring these benefits to the industry.”

More detailed product information is available on the RobotPlusPlus website. Visitors can also learn more about the brand and follow event highlights on RobotPlusPlus’ LinkedIn, YouTube and TikTok pages.

Global distributors interested in partnering with RobotPlusPlus can email sales@robotplusplus.com for more information.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.