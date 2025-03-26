KUCHING: Miri police have arrested two military personnel to assist in the investigation into the death of private Muhammad Muqriz at the Sri Miri Camp.

Miri District Police Chief, ACP Alexson Naga Chabu said the two suspects, aged 22 and 24 respectively, were arrested at around 4.30pm yesterday.

“They are now remanded for seven days until April 2 to assist in the investigation. So far, the police have taken statements from four individuals related to the case,“ he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Alexson said the case is currently being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code on suspicion of murder, and the public is advised not to speculate and allow space for the authorities to conduct investigations transparently.

The Malaysian Army (TDM) in a statement today said the cause of death of private Muhammad Muqriz Aseri, 21, from the 20th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment (20 RAMD), Sri Miri Camp on Monday was due to blunt force trauma to the chest.

According to the statement, based on preliminary reports from the autopsy conducted at Miri Hospital yesterday, a strong blow to the body caused damage to the heart.