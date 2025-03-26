KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has given the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) a one-month deadline to chart a new direction for the agency.

He said this was to guarantee a better future for the settlers.

“I will make sure that all the strength of the government machinery, the Finance Ministry and other experts are involved to ensure we are satisfied with Felda’s new approach and new direction.

“This is so that, within a short time, we can give confidence to hundreds of thousands of settlers that we have reached a breakthrough... that is extremely necessary,” he said in his address at the Iftar with Felda Settlers event here today.

Also present were Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar, Deputy Works Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Felda chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek.

The Prime Minister also gave an assurance that the MADANI government would ensure Felda was on the right track and raise the prestige of Felda, thus ensuring a brighter future for the settlers and the country’s economy.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, also congratulated the agency for its effort to restore Felda’s capability, in addition to stressing that the agency could no longer remain on the same course.

He added that the government had also pumped in nearly RM1 billion a year for the continuity of not only Felda but also the future of the settlers.

The Iftar with the Prime Minister event was attended by about 1,300 people, including 400 representatives of the new generation settlers from Felda Trolak, Perak; Felda Mempaga and Felda Jengka, Pahang; as well as Felda staff and subsidiary representatives.

Earlier, Anwar visited the Prime Minister’s office at Menara Felda before holding a meeting with Felda’s top management.