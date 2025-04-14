$!Samsung Solve for Tomorrow 2024-25 Concludes with 19 Awards

After an 8-month innovation journey, with the record-breaking number of participating teams tripled compared to last year, the University of Hong Kong, Queen Elizabeth School Old Students’ Association Tong Kwok Wah Secondary School, and Tai Po Old Market Public School have been crowned champions, while Diocesan Girls’ School received the award for Most Active Participating School

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 14 April 2025 - Samsung Solve for Tomorrow inter-school technology competition, organized by global technology leader Samsung Electronics, aims to unite the creativity and enthusiasm of young people worldwide to address local social issues and challenges. The competition is currently held in 65 countries and regions globally. This year, Samsung Electronics Hong Kong has incorporated AI into the competition, themed “Pathways of Tomorrow: Trailblazing New Paths for the Next Generation”, calling on students across Hong Kong to leverage AI and other innovative technologies to bring breakthroughs to various industries.

The competition started from September 2024 to April 2025, co-organized by the Association of Information Technology Education Leaders (AiTLE), and fully supported by the Hong Kong SAR Government’s Education Bureau’s “Business-School Partnership Programme” and Hong Kong Education City. The number of participating teams tripled compared to last year, attracting nearly 500 teams from 180 tertiary institutions, primary and secondary schools, for contributing innovative ideas to various industries.

Yiyin Zhao, Managing Director, Samsung Electronics H.K. Company, Limited stated: “As a leader in technology, we are committed to nurturing technology talents. Hong Kong has been actively developing its AI industry in recent years, launching a series of related policies and planning to establish the Hong Kong AI Research and Development Institute to promote AI innovation and cultivate local AI talents. This aligns perfectly with Samsung’s vision of ‘AI for All’. We have always aimed to provide meaningful benefits to our users through cutting-edge technologies, like AI, and innovative products. This year, we added an AI element into Solve for Tomorrow, hoping to collaborate with the education sector to co-develop creative solutions for various industries in Hong Kong. Additionally, we are providing a series of workshops to equip students with necessary future-proof skill sets and carve out their future paths.”

Committed to leading all students in Hong Kong to equip themselves in the wave of AI

She continued, “In addition to the prizes and Samsung products awarded to the winning teams, we are also offering Samsung internship opportunities this year and echoing to the Education Bureau’s Business-School Partnership Programme’ by providing work experience to the students, and further fulfilling our commitment to nurturing future talent.”

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow aims to provide students with not only substantial prizes, but also the opportunity to learn new skills and enhance themselves to become future leaders in the rapidly changing world. Over a hundred of participating teams successfully advanced to the semi-final round after submitting their creative proposal in the first phase. They participated in a series of workshops about AI and Design Thinking, receiving guidance from industry experts and mentors to refine their creative works. At last, judges selected the top three teams from each category, with a total of nine teams advancing to the finals.