Innovative appliances that boast upgraded AI and intuitive screens, built upon Samsung’s security and intelligence fundamentals to simplify home living.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 April 2025 - Samsung Electronics Singapore announced the launch of its Bespoke AI appliances showcased at its global event, Welcome to Bespoke AI. Building on the “AI Home” vision introduced at CES 2025, the latest suite of appliances will embody Samsung’s transformative approach to mark a new era of intelligent home living.

The following Bespoke AI appliances are currently available in Singapore: Bespoke AI Refrigerators Bespoke AI Laundry Combo and Top Load Washer Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite Vacuum Cleaners Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner Bespoke AirDresser “Samsung has long led the way in home appliance innovation. This year, we’re elevating the smart home experience by redefining how we deliver secure and intuitive AI solutions that enhance everyday convenience. Users can look forward to transforming their daily routines with our Bespoke AI lineup that boast advanced, intelligent features to help simplify chores. An upgraded Bixby voice assistant, along with the integration of Samsung Knox features and SmartThings makes it easier to maintain a secure smart home with connected devices,“ said Gavin Yeong, Head of Digital Appliances, Samsung Electronics Singapore.

The 9” AI Home Screen helps to simplify food management, while enhancing home connectivity and efficiency, communication and entertainment for modern homeowners. An AI Home Experience to Bring “Easy to Use, Care and Saving” to Consumers Users can look forward to more advanced AI-enhanced experience with the Bespoke AI line-up, where intelligent features are thoughtfully embedded to help homeowners better manage their home routines through the core benefits of Easy to Use, Care and Saving. At the heart of the company’s vision is the AI Home screen[1] featured on the Bespoke AI Refrigerator. The 9” smart display serves as a central control hub to connect Samsung smart appliances along with supported third party devices through SmartThings without the need for a separate hub device.[2] Users can also utilise features like the refrigerators’ Daily Board to receive personalised information and better manage their day — or use Map View to effortlessly monitor and control other connected devices. Homeowners can also track and optimise energy consumption with the AI Energy Mode accessed through the SmartThings app. Moreover, the new Bespoke AI appliances bring enhanced features that adapt to consumer needs. Experience the future of laundry with the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer, featuring innovative AI-powered technologies such as AI Wash, AI Energy Mode, and AI Vibration Reduction Technology Plus (VRT+). These advanced features provide a more intelligent, efficient, and quiet washing experience. Samsung’s AI Wash[3] intelligently senses the fabric type and weight to automatically recommend the optimal settings for each wash. Homeowners can look forward to a simplified laundry process while ensuring that their garments receive the best possible cleaning and care. Besides ensuring thorough cleaning experiences, the Bespoke AI Top Load Washer features AI VRT+ technology, which senses the floor condition and adjusts the machine vibration to effectively reduce floor vibration for a quieter and more stable washing experience. Samsung also continues to innovate its vacuum cleaner lineup. The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra will be launched with the world’s most powerful9 suction power of up to 400W.10 The upgraded AI Cleaning Mode11 tackles more diverse environments12 like corners13 and the type of carpets14 for improved cleaning performance.

The Bespoke AI Top Load Washer streamlines and simplifies laundry experiences for homeowners These new Bespoke AI appliances join the Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner to complete Samsung’s suite of Bespoke AI appliances to offer unmatched innovation and convenience. Launched in 2024, the Bespoke AI WindFree™ Air Conditioner leverages advanced WindFree™ technology and AI to intuitively meet users’ cooling needs, seamlessly switching between WindFree™ Cooling and Fast Cooling modes with AI Auto Cooling. Bixby’s latest upgrade brings smarter home control to Bespoke AI appliances, through voice commands and enhances usability through new features like Voice ID[4]. It personalises services by recognising the user’s voice, automatically switching to the Samsung account of the speaker and showing their calendar on the screen. Continued Efforts to Deliver Reliable Experiences Samsung Knox sits at the core of Samsung’s connected home appliances to ensure that homeowners are adequately protected against cyberattacks and their privacy are safeguarded.

The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is a home cleaning workhorse that combines performance with efficiency for maximum cleanliness The latest Samsung Bespoke AI appliances will have enhanced Knox security applied so that users will be able to enjoy their AI Home experience with peace of mind. As one of the major updates, Trust Chain, which is part of Knox Matrix, is applied to all Wi-Fi enabled appliances launching in 2025. Users can continuously monitor products’ security status in real time through the dashboard.[5] Knox Vault[6] is also applied to home appliances, to store sensitive user information, such as passwords and authentication information, in a separate hardware chip to ensure maximum protection. Furthermore, to protect against the potential of future quantum attacks, Samsung’s security is also equipped with post-quantum cryptography (PQC), a part of Knox Matrix Credential Sync, for its screen-applied products.[7] For more information on the 2025 Bespoke AI appliance lineup, please visit the respective newsroom links provided above and the Samsung Online Store. Appendix Bespoke AI Refrigerator Local Pricing and Availability The Bespoke AI Refrigerator, along with the other Side-by-Side refrigerator models, are now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman). Consumers who purchase the latest Bespoke AI Refrigerator from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Vouchers[8]. The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Refrigerator SBS models are as follows:











Bespoke AI Laundry Top Load Washer Local Pricing and Availability The Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer is now available for purchase on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman). Consumers who purchase the new Bespoke AI Top-load Washers from now till 7 May will receive up to $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[9]. The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Laundry Top-load Washer models are as follows:

Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite Local Pricing and Availability The Bespoke AI Jet Ultra is now generally available while the Bespoke AI Jet Lite will be available from 12 April 2025. Both models will be available on the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman). Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and Bespoke AI Jet Lite from now to 7 May will receive $100 worth of Mooments Voucher[10]. The Recommended Retail Prices for the Samsung Bespoke AI Jet Ultra and the Bespoke AI Jet Lite are as follows:









Bespoke AirDresser Local Pricing and Availability The Bespoke AirDresser is now generally available at the Samsung Online Store and major consumer electronics stores (Best Denki, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman). Consumers who purchase the Bespoke AirDresser from now till 7 May will receive $150 worth of Mooments Voucher[11]. The Recommended Retail Price for the Bespoke AirDresser is as follows:









